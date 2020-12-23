New Mexico family mourns patriarch lost to COVID
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19 on Dec. 15, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, who was intubated and sedated at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A shrine is set up for Jose Garcia at his daughter Carolina Garcia's home in Vado, New Mexico, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Genoveva Garcia cries as her husband of 52 years Jose Garcia's casket is put into the back of his work truck during his funeral in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Friends and family gather for the funeral of Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Family members rest their hands on the casket of Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Jose Garcia's tractor is seen outside of Iglesia San Jose before leading his funeral procession, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Reverend Carlos Espinoza burns incense at the coffin of Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Sons of Jose Garcia load his casket into the bed of his work truck, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Friends and family attend the funeral procession for Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Two of Jose Garcia's sons bury their father at the San Jose Cemetery, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Genoveva Garcia is supported by her daughters as she cries at her husband Jose Garcia's funeral, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Carolina Garcia takes care of her father Jose Garcia, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Genoveva Garcia peers into the hospital window of her husband, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A small shrine is set up for Jose Garcia outside his hospital room at Memorial Medical Center, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Carolina Garcia takes care of her father Jose Garcia, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Carolina Garcia speaks to her father on video call at her home, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Adriana Garcia, Raquel Garcia and Connie Dominguez video call their father, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
The Garcia family prays for their father, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia at the hospital, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Carolina Garcia and her sister Erika Garcia video call their father Jose Garcia with his emotional therapy dog, Dodger, while he is hospitalized, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Friends and family gather for the funeral of Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia mourn during his funeral, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Friends and family attend the funeral procession for Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Reverend Carlos Espinoza and Connie Dominguez stand outside of Iglesia San Jose before her father's funeral, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
A mariachi band follows the family of Jose Garcia during his funeral procession, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
One of Jose Garcia's sons sets a rose on top of his casket during his funeral, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Nurse Carolina Garcia decompresses with her sisters after video calling their father, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Carolina Garcia takes care of her father, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia at the hospital, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Jose's daughter Connie Dominguez cleans his hospital window where he lies sedated and intubated, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Next Slideshows
First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines
Frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents in the U.S. have been given priority for the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Holidays at the hospital amid COVID
Healthcare workers and patients find moments of festive joy during a pandemic Christmas.
Wuhan's vogue dancers embrace freedom after COVID lockdown
Daiki, who teaches vogue dancing popularized by LGBTQ communities, says his class numbers have jumped since Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown ended, as students,...
MORE IN PICTURES
First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines
Frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents in the U.S. have been given priority for the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Holidays at the hospital amid COVID
Healthcare workers and patients find moments of festive joy during a pandemic Christmas.
Wuhan's vogue dancers embrace freedom after COVID lockdown
Daiki, who teaches vogue dancing popularized by LGBTQ communities, says his class numbers have jumped since Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown ended, as students, many of whom are young gay men, say they are keen to live more authentic lives in the wake of a traumatic year.
Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world
As a second wave of the coronavirus hits countries around the world, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to healthcare workers and vulnerable residents and staff of nursing homes.
Holiday lights bring cheer to the night
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
Shaken by new coronavirus strain, Britain goes into lockdown
Countries closed their borders to Britain over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and long lines outside supermarkets amid the prospect of food shortages and stricter pandemic rules.
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak
Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
Senate control at stake in battleground Georgia's runoff elections
Twin U.S. Senate runoff elections on January 5 will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden s agenda.