Pictures | Wed Dec 23, 2020 | 6:46pm EST

New Mexico family mourns patriarch lost to COVID

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19 on Dec. 15, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, who was intubated and sedated at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A shrine is set up for Jose Garcia at his daughter Carolina Garcia's home in Vado, New Mexico, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Genoveva Garcia cries as her husband of 52 years Jose Garcia's casket is put into the back of his work truck during his funeral in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Friends and family gather for the funeral of Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Family members rest their hands on the casket of Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Jose Garcia's tractor is seen outside of Iglesia San Jose before leading his funeral procession, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Reverend Carlos Espinoza burns incense at the coffin of Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Sons of Jose Garcia load his casket into the bed of his work truck, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Friends and family attend the funeral procession for Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Two of Jose Garcia's sons bury their father at the San Jose Cemetery, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Genoveva Garcia is supported by her daughters as she cries at her husband Jose Garcia's funeral, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Carolina Garcia takes care of her father Jose Garcia, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Genoveva Garcia peers into the hospital window of her husband, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A small shrine is set up for Jose Garcia outside his hospital room at Memorial Medical Center, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Carolina Garcia takes care of her father Jose Garcia, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Carolina Garcia speaks to her father on video call at her home, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Adriana Garcia, Raquel Garcia and Connie Dominguez video call their father, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
The Garcia family prays for their father, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia at the hospital, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Carolina Garcia and her sister Erika Garcia video call their father Jose Garcia with his emotional therapy dog, Dodger, while he is hospitalized, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Friends and family gather for the funeral of Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia mourn during his funeral, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Friends and family attend the funeral procession for Jose Garcia, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Reverend Carlos Espinoza and Connie Dominguez stand outside of Iglesia San Jose before her father's funeral, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A mariachi band follows the family of Jose Garcia during his funeral procession, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
One of Jose Garcia's sons sets a rose on top of his casket during his funeral, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia decompresses with her sisters after video calling their father, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Carolina Garcia takes care of her father, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia at the hospital, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Jose's daughter Connie Dominguez cleans his hospital window where he lies sedated and intubated, November 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
