New Mexico hospital nurse cares for her COVID-stricken father
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul...more
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia, who is currently on a ventilator, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Nurse Carolina Garcia is seen through the window taking care of her father at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Genoveva Garcia, 65 peers into the hospital window of her husband Jose Garcia, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A small shrine set up for Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, whose father is currently hospitalized for COVID-19, poses in front of Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Family of Jose Garcia wait by his hospital window at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Connie Dominguez, daughter of Jose Garcia, cleans his hospital window where he lies sedated and intubated at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Family of Jose Garcia peer into his hospital window during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Genoveva Garcia, 65, sits outside of the window of the ICU room of her husband Jose Garcia, 67, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 28. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A shrine set up for Jose Garcia in front of the window of his ICU room at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 28. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Next Slideshows
Pandemic fears and online deals thin Black Friday crowds
Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deck the White House halls
Christmas trees and holiday decorations on display at the White House.
Pandemic fears and online deals thin Black Friday crowds
Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall.
Fans mourn soccer great Diego Maradona
Fans from Buenos Aires to Naples mourn the Argentine footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
Robots safely run tests, disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters demand action on violence against women
Demonstrators mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with rallies around the world.
America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges
Americans celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the traditional Macy's parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to meeting on video for turkey dinner.