New Mexico hospital nurse cares for her COVID-stricken father

Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia, who is currently on a ventilator, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia is seen through the window taking care of her father at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Genoveva Garcia, 65 peers into the hospital window of her husband Jose Garcia, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp; REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A small shrine set up for Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, whose father is currently hospitalized for COVID-19, poses in front of Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Family of Jose Garcia wait by his hospital window at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Connie Dominguez, daughter of Jose Garcia, cleans his hospital window where he lies sedated and intubated at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp; REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Family and friends hold a prayer vigil for Jose Garcia at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Family of Jose Garcia peer into his hospital window during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp; REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Genoveva Garcia, 65, sits outside of the window of the ICU room of her husband Jose Garcia, 67, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A shrine set up for Jose Garcia in front of the window of his ICU room at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
