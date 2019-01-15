Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 15, 2019 | 2:40pm EST

New migrant caravan forms in Honduras

Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, run to a gas station to hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras January 15. Hundreds of Honduran migrants began the long trek north on Monday, part of a new U.S.-bound caravan that hopes to succeed even as a previous wave of Central Americans were unable to quickly enter the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, sit on a trailer as they hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras, January 15. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, ride in a trailer as they hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras, January 15. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, are seen as they wait to catch a ride in Cofradia, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A policeman check the identification of Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, at a police checkpoint in Cofradia, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A Honduran uses his phone while waiting to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, board a truck as they hitch a ride in Cofradia, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A Honduran family covers their faces to avoid being photographed as they wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Hondurans wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Hondurans wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A Honduran woman carries her daughter as they wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
