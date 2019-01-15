New migrant caravan forms in Honduras

Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, run to a gas station to hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras January 15. Hundreds of Honduran migrants began the long trek north on Monday, part of a new U.S.-bound...more

Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, run to a gas station to hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras January 15. Hundreds of Honduran migrants began the long trek north on Monday, part of a new U.S.-bound caravan that hopes to succeed even as a previous wave of Central Americans were unable to quickly enter the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

