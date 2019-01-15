New migrant caravan forms in Honduras
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, run to a gas station to hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras January 15. Hundreds of Honduran migrants began the long trek north on Monday, part of a new U.S.-bound...more
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, sit on a trailer as they hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras, January 15. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, ride in a trailer as they hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras, January 15. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, are seen as they wait to catch a ride in Cofradia, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A policeman check the identification of Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, at a police checkpoint in Cofradia, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, as they leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A Honduran uses his phone while waiting to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, board a truck as they hitch a ride in Cofradia, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A Honduran family covers their faces to avoid being photographed as they wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hondurans wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A Honduran woman carries her daughter as they wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 14. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum
Rahaf Mohammed, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family saying she feared for her life, was granted asylum in Canada.
Texas tent city holding migrant children to close
A tent city in Tornillo that held 2,800 youths at its peak will close, and the children held in what had become a controversial symbol of President Donald Trump's migration policy will be transferred to sponsors or other shelters.
