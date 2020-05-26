Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 26, 2020

New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world

Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2020
A robot that takes orders, makes coffee and brings the drinks straight to customers at their seats is seen at a cafe in Daejeon, South Korea, May 25. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
People in Domino Park sit in circles painted as guidelines for social distancing in Brooklyn, New York, May 24. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
RB Leipzig players sit on the bench and in the stands during their Bundesliga soccer match against FSV Mainz 05 in Mainz, Germany, May 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
Workers use measuring tape to check social distancing as they set up a terrace at Plaza Mayor Square in Madrid, Spain, May 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
Dolls are seen placed in a way to simulate social distancing in a classroom as staff at the Watlington Primary School prepare to reopen in Watlington, Britain, May 21. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus, during a presentation in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, near Paris, as restaurants in France prepare to reopen, May 20. &nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Models and family members eat at a restaurant testing safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People sit in a restaurant in Milan, as shops and restaurants are allowed to reopen in Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Guests have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened with social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Students talk while practicing social distancing in the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
An entrance at FCA's Warren Stamping Plant marked with yellow tape and stanchions to help employees maintain social distancing in Warren, Michigan, April 30. FCA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Enclosures to ensure social distancing rules on a beach in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, May 14. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
People have lunch at a restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A yellow stripe painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark, May 4. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek greets her friend Rose through her kitchen window in Brooklyn, New York, May 17. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a tramway platform in Nice, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving at work in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 11. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter with a plastic curtain installed in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a McDonald's prototype location in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A woman at a care facility for elderly people with dementia enters a glass house made especially to treat loneliness caused by the visit ban due to coronavirus lockdown in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Circles on the ground indicating where to stand in a tramway in Nice, France, May 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Tables and chairs taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, April 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
People stand on social ndistancing markers at a Mercedes car dealership in Brussels, Belgium, May 6. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A woman and child ride a bicycle as Milan reallocates road space previously used by cars to new bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways, in Milan, Italy, April 30. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope using a contactless transportation system in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
