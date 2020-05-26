New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world
Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A robot that takes orders, makes coffee and brings the drinks straight to customers at their seats is seen at a cafe in Daejeon, South Korea, May 25. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People in Domino Park sit in circles painted as guidelines for social distancing in Brooklyn, New York, May 24. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
RB Leipzig players sit on the bench and in the stands during their Bundesliga soccer match against FSV Mainz 05 in Mainz, Germany, May 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool
Workers use measuring tape to check social distancing as they set up a terrace at Plaza Mayor Square in Madrid, Spain, May 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Dolls are seen placed in a way to simulate social distancing in a classroom as staff at the Watlington Primary School prepare to reopen in Watlington, Britain, May 21. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus, during a presentation in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, near Paris, as restaurants in France prepare to...more
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Models and family members eat at a restaurant testing safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
People sit in a restaurant in Milan, as shops and restaurants are allowed to reopen in Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Guests have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened with social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Students talk while practicing social distancing in the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An entrance at FCA's Warren Stamping Plant marked with yellow tape and stanchions to help employees maintain social distancing in Warren, Michigan, April 30. FCA/via REUTERS
Enclosures to ensure social distancing rules on a beach in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, May 14. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People have lunch at a restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A yellow stripe painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark, May 4. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Lydia Hassebroek greets her friend Rose through her kitchen window in Brooklyn, New York, May 17. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a tramway platform in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving at work in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 11. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter with a plastic curtain installed in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a McDonald's prototype location in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A woman at a care facility for elderly people with dementia enters a glass house made especially to treat loneliness caused by the visit ban due to coronavirus lockdown in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Circles on the ground indicating where to stand in a tramway in Nice, France, May 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tables and chairs taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, April 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People stand on social ndistancing markers at a Mercedes car dealership in Brussels, Belgium, May 6. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman and child ride a bicycle as Milan reallocates road space previously used by cars to new bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways, in Milan, Italy, April 30. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope using a contactless transportation system in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Next Slideshows
Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood
An Airbus plane with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi while on approach to the airport killing 97 passengers.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Flood submerges Michigan city after two dams breached
Residents clean up after rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland.
Memorial Day amid the coronavirus
Americans sunbathed on beaches, fished from boats and strolled on boardwalks this holiday weekend, even as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fast approaches...
MORE IN PICTURES
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Coronavirus surges across Brazil
Brazil now has the world's second-worst outbreak behind the United States, with more than 374,000 confirmed cases.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood
An Airbus plane with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi while on approach to the airport killing 97 passengers.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Flood submerges Michigan city after two dams breached
Residents clean up after rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland.
Memorial Day amid the coronavirus
Americans sunbathed on beaches, fished from boats and strolled on boardwalks this holiday weekend, even as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fast approaches 100,000.
Students graduate in a pandemic
The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
UK's COVID-19 outbreak worst in Europe
With a death toll over 36,000, Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe with the government already under pressure over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.