New Orleans braces for Tropical Storm Barry
Herman Krom sets sandbags in front of his business as Tropical Storm Barry approaches land in New Orleans, July 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man who was stranded in his flooded car is helped into a canoe, during heavy rains and flooding as Tropical Storm Barry heads toward New Orleans, July 10. Loretta Warfield-Johnson/via REUTERS
Tropical Storm Barry is shown in the Gulf of Mexico approaching the coast of Louisiana, July 11. NASA/via REUTERS
A waterspout is seen in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 10. Tracey Ahlborn via REUTERS
A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, July 10. Ryan Pasternak/via REUTERS
Vehicles sit in high waters after heavy rain in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 10. Ellen Gerstein via REUTERS
Water from a flooded street collects at an entry way in the Garden District in New Orleans, July 10. REUTERS/John Bolles Jr.
Vehicles sit along a flooded street in the Garden District in New Orleans, July 10. REUTERS/John Bolles Jr.
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. David Mora via REUTERS
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. David Mora via REUTERS
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. Brent Pearson via REUTERS
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. Brent Pearson via REUTERS
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. Brent Pearson via REUTERS
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. David Mora via REUTERS
Submerged vehicles are seen in a flooded area of New Orleans, July 10. @earth.odyssey via REUTERS
At least seven people, including six tourists, were killed and more than 100 others injured when a violent, short-lived storm lashed northern Greece overnight, felling trees and ripping off rooftops.
