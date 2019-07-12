Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 12, 2019 | 7:15am EDT

New Orleans braces for Tropical Storm Barry

Herman Krom sets sandbags in front of his business as Tropical Storm Barry approaches land in New Orleans, July 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2019
A man who was stranded in his flooded car is helped into a canoe, during heavy rains and flooding as Tropical Storm Barry heads toward New Orleans, July 10. Loretta Warfield-Johnson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2019
Tropical Storm Barry is shown in the Gulf of Mexico approaching the coast of Louisiana, July 11. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2019
A waterspout is seen in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 10. Tracey Ahlborn via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2019
A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, July 10. Ryan Pasternak/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Vehicles sit in high waters after heavy rain in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 10. Ellen Gerstein via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Water from a flooded street collects at an entry way in the Garden District in New Orleans, July 10. REUTERS/John Bolles Jr.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Vehicles sit along a flooded street in the Garden District in New Orleans, July 10. REUTERS/John Bolles Jr.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. David Mora via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. David Mora via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. Brent Pearson via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. Brent Pearson via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. Brent Pearson via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A flooded area is seen in New Orleans, July 10. David Mora via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Submerged vehicles are seen in a flooded area of New Orleans, July 10. @earth.odyssey via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
