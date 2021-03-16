Edition:
Tue Mar 16, 2021

New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased

People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People handle an albino Burmese python on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People handle an albino Burmese python on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People handle an albino Burmese python on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Bourbon Street bustling as restrictions are eased in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Bourbon Street bustling as restrictions are eased in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Bourbon Street bustling as restrictions are eased in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Meshanna Cason, of Dallas, sings along to the band at a bar on Bourbon Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Meshanna Cason, of Dallas, sings along to the band at a bar on Bourbon Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Meshanna Cason, of Dallas, sings along to the band at a bar on Bourbon Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Steven Randall does a back bend while performing with his youth group Beats of Chapo on Bourbon Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Steven Randall does a back bend while performing with his youth group Beats of Chapo on Bourbon Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Steven Randall does a back bend while performing with his youth group Beats of Chapo on Bourbon Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People wander the French Quarter in New Orleans, March 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People wander the French Quarter in New Orleans, March 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People wander the French Quarter in New Orleans, March 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Steven Randall performs with his youth group Beats of Chapo on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Steven Randall performs with his youth group Beats of Chapo on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Steven Randall performs with his youth group Beats of Chapo on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People listen to live music in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People listen to live music in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People listen to live music in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Reuben Perlstein plays his keyboard on Frenchman Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuben Perlstein plays his keyboard on Frenchman Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Reuben Perlstein plays his keyboard on Frenchman Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People listen to live music after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People listen to live music after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People listen to live music after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Trisha Denham and her best friend Meshanna Cason, both of Dallas, sing along to Garth Brook's "Friends in Low Places" as they listen to live music in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Trisha Denham and her best friend Meshanna Cason, both of Dallas, sing along to Garth Brook's "Friends in Low Places" as they listen to live music in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Trisha Denham and her best friend Meshanna Cason, both of Dallas, sing along to Garth Brook's "Friends in Low Places" as they listen to live music in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
