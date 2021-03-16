New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased
People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People handle an albino Burmese python on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Bourbon Street bustling as restrictions are eased in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Meshanna Cason, of Dallas, sings along to the band at a bar on Bourbon Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Steven Randall does a back bend while performing with his youth group Beats of Chapo on Bourbon Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People wander the French Quarter in New Orleans, March 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Steven Randall performs with his youth group Beats of Chapo on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People listen to live music in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Reuben Perlstein plays his keyboard on Frenchman Street, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People wander Bourbon Street in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People listen to live music after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Trisha Denham and her best friend Meshanna Cason, both of Dallas, sing along to Garth Brook's "Friends in Low Places" as they listen to live music in New Orleans, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon, March 13. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Next Slideshows
Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises
The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.
Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice
Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia to call for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault, after a wave of misconduct...
Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico
Loved ones mourn the 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the...
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests
Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the Sarah Everard's murder demonstrate outside London police...
MORE IN PICTURES
Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises
The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.
Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week
People celebrate Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a week of feasting before Lent to mark the end of winter.
Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice
Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia to call for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault, after a wave of misconduct allegations in some of the country's highest political offices.
Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico
Loved ones mourn the 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States.
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests
Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the Sarah Everard's murder demonstrate outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.
Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.
Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod
Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on this year's shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness.
Best of the Grammys
Highlights from the socially distanced 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.
Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar
(Warning: graphic content) Dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon, on the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.