Pictures | Tue Jul 30, 2019 | 3:55pm EDT

New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting

A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30, 2019. Hundreds of people surrounded a police station in Hong Kong chanting free the martyrs after 44 activists were charged with rioting following weekend clashes between protesters and police defending China s representative office. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Police officers shout towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30. It was the first time the rioting charge has been used during protests which erupted over an extradition bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial. Another man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A detained anti-extradition bill protester leaves a police station on bail as his friends wait for him in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A police officer uses a pepper spray during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Kwai Chung police station where some of the activists were to be freed on bail. Clashes broke out between the protesters and police. One officer brandished a gun to ward off the crowd. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters surround a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. The placard reads, "Free protesters". Rioting carries a maximum ten year jail term in Hong Kong. Activists say they have done nothing wrong and are only seeking justice. In the driving rain, many chanted "Liberate Hong Kong," and "Revolution of our time". REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters surround a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A police officer points a gun during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters who surround a police station where detained protesters are being held are seen in a mirror in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters throw objects towards police officers as they surround a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters surround a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Police officers react during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
