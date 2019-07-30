New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting

Police officers shout towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30. It was the first time the rioting charge has been used during protests...more

Police officers shout towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30. It was the first time the rioting charge has been used during protests which erupted over an extradition bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial. Another man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

