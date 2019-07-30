New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30, 2019. Hundreds of people surrounded a police station in Hong...more
Police officers shout towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30. It was the first time the rioting charge has been used during protests...more
A detained anti-extradition bill protester leaves a police station on bail as his friends wait for him in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer uses a pepper spray during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Kwai Chung police...more
Anti-extradition bill protesters surround a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. The placard reads, "Free protesters". Rioting carries a maximum ten year jail term in Hong Kong. Activists say they have...more
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters surround a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer points a gun during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters who surround a police station where detained protesters are being held are seen in a mirror in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters throw objects towards police officers as they surround a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters surround a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers react during clashes with anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held in Hong Kong, China July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Stolen lives: 8 major hacks targeting personal data
Personal data is a prized target for hackers as it can be sold on to criminals intent on using it for fraudulent purposes like applying for credit cards or...
Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting
Residents of Gilroy, California hold a candlelight vigil after a teenager shot visitors attending a popular food festival over the weekend, killing three...
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.
Hundreds of hot air balloons over France
Hundreds of hot air balloons take to the skies at the Mondial Air Ballons festival in Chambley, France, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons...
MORE IN PICTURES
Stolen lives: 8 major hacks targeting personal data
Personal data is a prized target for hackers as it can be sold on to criminals intent on using it for fraudulent purposes like applying for credit cards or taking out loans in someone else's name, according to cybersecurity experts. Here are eight of the biggest hacks in history.
Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting
Residents of Gilroy, California hold a candlelight vigil after a teenager shot visitors attending a popular food festival over the weekend, killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.
Hundreds of hot air balloons over France
Hundreds of hot air balloons take to the skies at the Mondial Air Ballons festival in Chambley, France, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour.
Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament
American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million after taking the top prize in a tournament in New York for the popular online video game Fortnite.
Italy's Mount Etna erupts
Mount Etna spews huge clouds of ash as it erupts in Sicily.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Shooting at California food festival
A gunman killed at least three people at a California food festival on Sunday before being shot dead by police, and police were hunting for a second person they believed was involved in the killing.