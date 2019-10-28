New protests rage in Chile as Pinera fires ministers
A demonstrator tosses a bicycle into an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators are sprayed by riot police with a water cannon during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. The graffiti on the riot police vehicle reads: "Unglorious bastards." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of security forces detain a demonstrator during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A member of the security forces throws a tear gas canister during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators react as fire rages during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators react as police water cannon is deployed during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A riot police vehicle with flames uses its water cannon during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
An injured demonstrator receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Flames and smoke emerge from a burning building during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A protester dressed as a joker rides a motocycle during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firemen work to put out flames from a burning building during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator tosses a chair into an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police water cannons are deployed during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator bangs a pot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Members of security forces detain a demonstrator during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A member of the security forces is seen during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators react as fire rages during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator throws a stone during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People walk away as riot police use a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Demonstrators take cover with a traffic signal as they clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A barricade is seen burning during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman reacts during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A member of the security forces aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People is dispersed with tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Members of security forces take cover during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator kicks a fence held by police officers during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators react behind improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
