New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis
Venezuelan children sleep on the grass in front of interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, August 23, 2018. Migrant women and children fleeing Venezuela's economic collapse are at heightened risk of sexual exploitation and...more
Anyi Gomez, 19, a pregnant Venezuelan woman from Monagas state, offers to wash car windows at traffic lights in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan boy sleeps on a hammock during the night at the car repair shop, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. More than 1.6 million Venezuelans have abandoned the oil-rich nation since 2015 to seek better lives in...more
Venezuelan people are pictured on their improvised beds during the night at the car repair shop, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan people rest during the night in a spare parts shop for cars and motorbikes, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan woman sleeps on a hammock during the night at the car repair shop, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan people are pictured during the night in the car repair shop, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan women are pictured near their improvised beds during the night at the car repair shop, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan men sleep on the grass in front of interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan people rest on hammocks during the night in a spare parts shop for cars and motorbikes, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan people sleep on the grass in front of interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan men talks on the grass in front of interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Laundry of Venezuelan people are hanging on a rope during the night at the car repair shop, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan people are pictured near their improvised beds during the night at the car repair shop, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan people sit on their tent and sleep on cardboards during the night at the entrance of packages transport shop in front of the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
