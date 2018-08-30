New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis

Venezuelan boy sleeps on a hammock during the night at the car repair shop, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. More than 1.6 million Venezuelans have abandoned the oil-rich nation since 2015 to seek better lives in...more

Venezuelan boy sleeps on a hammock during the night at the car repair shop, near the interstate Bus Station in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. More than 1.6 million Venezuelans have abandoned the oil-rich nation since 2015 to seek better lives in neighbouring Colombia and across the region in one of the largest mass migrations in Latin American history, the United Nations says. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

