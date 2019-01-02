New year offerings to the Saint of Death
A follower blows smoke from a cigar on a statue of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, as part of a cleansing ritual in Tepito neighborhood, in Mexico City, Mexico January 1, 2019....more
A follower carries a sculpture of La Santa Muerte as he walks on his knees en route to the saint's altar. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower carries offerings to La Santa Muerte. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower prays in front of the statue of La Santa Muerte at the saint's altar. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower shows on his head a tattoo of La Santa Muerte. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Followers carry sculptures of La Santa Muerte. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower blows smoke from a cigar on a statue of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, as part of a cleansing ritual in Tepito neighborhood, Mexico City, Mexico January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower blows smoke from a cigar as part of a cleansing ritual offered to La Santa Muerte. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower blows smoke from a cigar on a statue of La Santa Muerte as part of a cleansing ritual. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower holds a sculpture of La Santa Muerte. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower prays in front of the statue of La Santa Muerte at the saint's altar. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower carries a sculpture of La Santa Muerte as part of a cleansing ritual. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Followers carry a sculpture of La Santa Muerte inside a house. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A follower carries a sculpture of La Santa Muerte as he walks on his knees en route to the saint's altar in Tepito neighborhood, Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
