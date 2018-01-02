Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 2, 2018 | 1:20pm EST

New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood light fireworks during New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Haydee Mestre (R) and her husband Carlos Rosario light fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations in what used to be their bedroom before Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A house decorated with Christmas lights, powered by a generator, is seen during New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Women serve food to be shared with other residents of the El Salto neighbourhood on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a meal on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood dance on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a meal on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A child wears shoes with shoe laces that light up as on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman arranges a Christmas tree on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood gather on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood spend New Year's Eve together in a house decorated with Christmas lights, powered by a generator, in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood dance on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a moment near a house, lit with colored lights powered by a generator, in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood gather on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a meal on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a meal on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

