New Year's Eve protests in Hong Kong

Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. There were small-scale pyrotechnics on waterfront rooftops, but the grandiose fireworks launched from vessels in the center of the harbor,...more

Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. There were small-scale pyrotechnics on waterfront rooftops, but the grandiose fireworks launched from vessels in the center of the harbor, broadcast around the world every year, were absent. The carnival atmosphere on the harbor was interrupted as parts of the crowd of thousands watching the show began chanting protest slogans, such as "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times" and "Five demands, not one less." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close