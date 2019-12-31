New Year's Eve protests in Hong Kong
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China December 31, 2019. Protesters briefly blocked Nathan Road, a key artery leading...more
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. Thousands of revelers welcomed in 2020 on neon-lit promenades along the picturesque Victoria Harbour, breaking into pro-democracy chants as the...more
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. There were small-scale pyrotechnics on waterfront rooftops, but the grandiose fireworks launched from vessels in the center of the harbor,...more
People run away from a water cannon during a protest on New Year s Eve in Mongkok, Hong Kong, China December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
