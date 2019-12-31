Edition:
New Year's Eve protests in Hong Kong

Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China December 31, 2019. Protesters briefly blocked Nathan Road, a key artery leading through Kowloon to the harbor, after forming human chains across the Chinese-ruled city and marching through shopping malls, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China December 31, 2019. Protesters briefly blocked Nathan Road, a key artery leading through Kowloon to the harbor, after forming human chains across the Chinese-ruled city and marching through shopping malls, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. Thousands of revelers welcomed in 2020 on neon-lit promenades along the picturesque Victoria Harbour, breaking into pro-democracy chants as the clocks struck midnight after more than half a year of often violent unrest. Authorities had canceled the popular new year fireworks for the first time in a decade, citing security concerns. A "Symphony of Lights" took place instead, involving projections on the city's tallest skyscrapers after the countdown to midnight. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. Thousands of revelers welcomed in 2020 on neon-lit promenades along the picturesque Victoria Harbour, breaking into pro-democracy chants as the clocks struck midnight after more than half a year of often violent unrest. Authorities had canceled the popular new year fireworks for the first time in a decade, citing security concerns. A "Symphony of Lights" took place instead, involving projections on the city's tallest skyscrapers after the countdown to midnight. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. There were small-scale pyrotechnics on waterfront rooftops, but the grandiose fireworks launched from vessels in the center of the harbor, broadcast around the world every year, were absent. The carnival atmosphere on the harbor was interrupted as parts of the crowd of thousands watching the show began chanting protest slogans, such as "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times" and "Five demands, not one less." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. There were small-scale pyrotechnics on waterfront rooftops, but the grandiose fireworks launched from vessels in the center of the harbor, broadcast around the world every year, were absent. The carnival atmosphere on the harbor was interrupted as parts of the crowd of thousands watching the show began chanting protest slogans, such as "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times" and "Five demands, not one less." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People run away from a water cannon during a protest on New Year s Eve in Mongkok, Hong Kong, China December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
People run away from a water cannon during a protest on New Year s Eve in Mongkok, Hong Kong, China December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Anti-government protesters take part in a New Year countdown demonstration at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Riot police officers disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Riot police officers detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
