Pictures | Thu Mar 29, 2018 | 12:35pm EDT

New York Auto Show

A 2019 Rimac C2 Hyper car, valued at $2.1 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
Trans Am vehicles. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
A 2018 GMC Sierra All Terrain X All Mountain concept vehicle. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
A Mercedes-AMG GT 63S. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
The 2019 Nissan Altima sits covered before being presented. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Frontal view of the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept SUV. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The Volkswagen 2019 Atlas Pickup truck. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The interior of the 2019 Lincoln Aviator. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The Mazda KAI concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A Mercedes Benz AMG C 63 Sedan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The 2019 Subaru Forester. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The 2019 Lincoln Aviator. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A worker sweeps the floor near a Smart car Fortwo Dlectric Drive. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept SUV. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Dashboard detail on the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept SUV. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback is presented. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Rear view of the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas pickup truck. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The 2019 Nissan Altima. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
View of the interior of the 2019 Nissan Altima. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The 2019 Nissan Altima. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Joy Falotico, Group Vice President, Lincoln Motor Company, and Chief Marketing Officer, speaks next to the 2019 Lincoln Aviator. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A worker is seen dusting a Mercedes-AMG GT 63S. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Models take a selfie as the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas pickup truck. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Anders Gustafsson, Volvo Car USA, President and CEO, accepts the 2018 World Car of the Year Award for the Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Jack Hollis, Vice President and General Manager for Toyota, presents the 2019 Toyota RAV4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Andrew Smith, Executive Director, Cadillac Global Design and Global Color and Trim, unveils the new Cadillac XT4 SUV. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A Jaguar I-PACE self-driving car is pictured during its unveiling by Waymo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
