New York auto show
The 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Attendees look over the interior of the Kia HabaNiro electric concept car, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Hyundai Venue is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for an off-road test, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Manfred Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President, Head of Genesis, introduces the Genesis Mint concept car, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Subaru Outback is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The license plate of a gold-plated Volkswagen Beetle reads "Phenomenal", April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man drives in a virtual reality simulator, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Kia HabaNiro electric concept car is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Mazda 3 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sangyup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Global Design Center speaks as he reveals the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2020 Subaru Outback is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Genesis Mint concept car is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The interior of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Maserati Levante SUV is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Mars in the desert
Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu...
Bird hunters of Afghanistan
Bird hunting is an ancient sport in Afghanistan, where local and migrating species have flocked for thousands of years and where even amid the chaos of the past...
Thailand's Songkran Water Festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
MORE IN PICTURES
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 760 people and is continuing to spread.
London home filled with royal memorabilia
British retiree Margaret Tyler has garnered her own press attention for her royal dedication. Her London home is filled with plates, cups, pictures, dolls and life-size cardboard cut-outs of the queen and other royals.
Mars in the desert
Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu province.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze
Early morning images of the still smoldering Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.
Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill
Surrounded by vultures perched on trees waiting their turn, penniless Venezuelan migrants scrape a living scavenging for metal, plastic, cardboard and food at the rubbish dump of a Brazilian border town.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.