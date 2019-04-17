Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 17, 2019 | 3:30pm EDT

New York auto show

The 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Attendees look over the interior of the Kia HabaNiro electric concept car, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Attendees look over the interior of the Kia HabaNiro electric concept car, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Attendees look over the interior of the Kia HabaNiro electric concept car, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Hyundai Venue is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2020 Hyundai Venue is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Hyundai Venue is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for an off-road test, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People take a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for an off-road test, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
People take a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for an off-road test, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Manfred Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President, Head of Genesis, introduces the Genesis Mint concept car, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Manfred Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President, Head of Genesis, introduces the Genesis Mint concept car, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Manfred Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President, Head of Genesis, introduces the Genesis Mint concept car, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Subaru Outback is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The 2020 Subaru Outback is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Subaru Outback is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The license plate of a gold-plated Volkswagen Beetle reads "Phenomenal", April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The license plate of a gold-plated Volkswagen Beetle reads "Phenomenal", April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The license plate of a gold-plated Volkswagen Beetle reads "Phenomenal", April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man drives in a virtual reality simulator, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man drives in a virtual reality simulator, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A man drives in a virtual reality simulator, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Kia HabaNiro electric concept car is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Kia HabaNiro electric concept car is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The Kia HabaNiro electric concept car is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Mazda 3 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2020 Mazda 3 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Mazda 3 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sangyup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Global Design Center speaks as he reveals the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sangyup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Global Design Center speaks as he reveals the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Sangyup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Global Design Center speaks as he reveals the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2020 Subaru Outback is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The 2020 Subaru Outback is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Subaru Outback is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Genesis Mint concept car is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Genesis Mint concept car is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The Genesis Mint concept car is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The interior of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The interior of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The interior of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, April 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Maserati Levante SUV is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Maserati Levante SUV is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
The Maserati Levante SUV is revealed, April 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
