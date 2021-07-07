Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jul 7, 2021 | 1:29pm EDT

New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade to honor essential workers for their work during the outbreak of the coronavirus up New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" in lower Manhattan, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Drummers take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade in lower Manhattan, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A child holds up a sign during the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Health worker Sandra Lindsay leads the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People hold up a signs as they take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade in lower Manhattan, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A health worker waves as they take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) meet as people gather for the Hometown Heroes parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A marching band takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A man holds up a sign as he takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Health worker Sandra Lindsay waves as she takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, to honor essential workers, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Attendees greet a pharmacy worker as they take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
New York City Democratic Mayoral nominee Eric Adams waves as he takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A woman takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People attend the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A police officer waves a small flag as she takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People gather for the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A woman waves a small U.S. flag as she takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade to honor essential workers, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
