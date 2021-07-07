New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade to honor essential workers for their work during the outbreak of the coronavirus up New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" in lower Manhattan, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Drummers take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade in lower Manhattan, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A child holds up a sign during the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Health worker Sandra Lindsay leads the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People hold up a signs as they take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade in lower Manhattan, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A health worker waves as they take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) meet as people gather for the Hometown Heroes parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A marching band takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man holds up a sign as he takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Health worker Sandra Lindsay waves as she takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, to honor essential workers, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees greet a pharmacy worker as they take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Democratic Mayoral nominee Eric Adams waves as he takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People attend the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A police officer waves a small flag as she takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People gather for the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman waves a small U.S. flag as she takes part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade to honor essential workers, July 7. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.
In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals
All the highlights from the Euro 2020 semi-final matches.
First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse
Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered...
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for victims in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan.
Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat
A fast-moving forest fire that began after three days of record-breaking temperatures has destroyed most of the small western Canadian town of Lytton.
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.
In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals
All the highlights from the Euro 2020 semi-final matches.
First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse
Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered as a tight-knit family who loved taking walks on the beach and spending time together.
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for victims in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.
Dozens missing after landslides in Japan
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami.