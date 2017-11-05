Edition:
Sun Nov 5, 2017

New York City Marathon

The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor, Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa, Kenya's Wilson Kipsang, and Ethiopia's Lemi Berhanu run down Fifth Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya crosses the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Runners exit from the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon after winning the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates after crossing the finish line, winning the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates after crossing the finish line, winning the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

John Charles Smith of Uinted Kingdom celebrates at the finish line after winning the 2nd place in wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sho Watanabe of Japan celebrates at the finish line after winning the 3rd place in the wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The winners of the wheelchair race, 2nd place winner John Charles Smith of Uinted Kingdom (L), winner Marcel Hug of Switzerland (C) and 3rd place winner Sho Watanabe of Japan (R) celebrate. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor runs in the lead during the men's race. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The elite women runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two entrants rest under a mylar blanket ahead of the marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An entrant rests ahead of the marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

