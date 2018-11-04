Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Nov 4, 2018 | 5:35pm EST

New York City Marathon

Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
The New York skyline as competitors run past. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa crosses the finish line to win the Professional Men's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
From left, Vivian Cheruiyot, Mary Keitany and Shalane Flanagan pose for a photo after the professional women's division. Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge as a helicopter hovers nearby during the marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Ethiopia's Shura Kitata in action during the Professional Men's race. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Kenya's Mary Keitany celebrates after winning the Professional Women's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Athletes in the Professional Wheelchair Divison crossing the Verrazzano Bridge. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Runners pass a fluid station. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor in action ahead of Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa and Shura Kitata. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor in action with Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa and Shura Kitata. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Athletes cross the Queensboro Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Athletes in the Professional Men's race start the marathon ahead of the general classification. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Runners celebrate as they finish the race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Runners walk through Central Park after finishing the race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Kenya's Mary Keitany crosses the finish line to win the Professional Women's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Athletes at the finish line of the Women's Professional Wheelchair Divison race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Runners take a drink. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Runners exit Central Park after finishing the race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. celebrates winning the Professional Wheelchair Divison race with Kurt Fearnley of Australia who finished fifth. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
