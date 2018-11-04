New York City Marathon
Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The New York skyline as competitors run past. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa crosses the finish line to win the Professional Men's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
From left, Vivian Cheruiyot, Mary Keitany and Shalane Flanagan pose for a photo after the professional women's division. Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Runners cross the Verrazzano Bridge as a helicopter hovers nearby during the marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ethiopia's Shura Kitata in action during the Professional Men's race. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Kenya's Mary Keitany celebrates after winning the Professional Women's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Athletes in the Professional Wheelchair Divison crossing the Verrazzano Bridge. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Runners pass a fluid station. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor in action ahead of Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa and Shura Kitata. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor in action with Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa and Shura Kitata. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Athletes cross the Queensboro Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Athletes in the Professional Men's race start the marathon ahead of the general classification. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Runners celebrate as they finish the race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Runners walk through Central Park after finishing the race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kenya's Mary Keitany crosses the finish line to win the Professional Women's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Athletes at the finish line of the Women's Professional Wheelchair Divison race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Runners take a drink. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Runners exit Central Park after finishing the race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. celebrates winning the Professional Wheelchair Divison race with Kurt Fearnley of Australia who finished fifth. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...
Children of the caravan
An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and...
Faces of the caravan
Portraits of Central American migrants as they journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.
MORE IN PICTURES
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Children of the caravan
An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.
Faces of the caravan
Portraits of Central American migrants as they journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the month: October
Some of our top photos from the month of October 2018.