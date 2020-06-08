New York City quiet amid protest curfew
The Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square is seen boarded up after the 8 p.m. curfew continued in response to looting during protests against police brutality in Manhattan, New York City, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A boarded up store on Broadway in SoHo is seen after the 8 p.m. curfew continued Saturday night in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Windows are seen boarded up after the 8 p.m. curfew continued Saturday night in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A street cleaner rests in a mostly empty Times Square after the 8 p.m. curfew continued Saturday night in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Park Avenue is seen devoid of traffic after the 8 p.m. curfew in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A New York Police Department officer leans on a barricade on 42nd Street after the 8 p.m. curfew in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers are seen in front of boarded up stores in Times Square after the 8 p.m. curfew in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Security guards stand outside Saks Fifth Avenue after the 8 p.m. curfew in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers are seen in front of boarded up stores in Columbus Circle after the 8 p.m. curfew in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ripley's Believe it or Not! Times Square is seen boarded up after the 8 p.m. curfew in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A security guard stands at the entrance of the Rockefeller Center after the 8 p.m. curfew in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person sleeps at the entrance fo Macy's Herald Square after the 8 p.m. curfew in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers are seen on 42nd Street after the 8 p.m. curfew in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients
Scenes from Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, where some 200 patients are being treated as India's infection rates rise and the coronavirus...
Students graduate in a pandemic
The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Looking in, looking out on the world while under lockdown
From refugee camps to lush backyard gardens, portraits of people at home while under lockdown around the world, and their views from inside looking out.
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated...
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence
Protesters decorated a newly erected fence around the White House with signs, a day after a massive march to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities around the world, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina
A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.
Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America
Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military
The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.
Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents
Protests against the police killing of George Floyd sweep across America and onto the main street of Anna, Illinois, where nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians.
Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death
Mexicans protest police brutality in the country's second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.