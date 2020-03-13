Edition:
New York City suburb under coronavirus lockdown

National Guard troops help with Food distribution during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 12, 2020. People who live in the epicenter of New York's coronavirus outbreak said they were not convinced the state's order closing the area's schools and large-gathering venues for two weeks would do enough to curb the spread of infection. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Police guard area where New York State's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center opened in New Rochelle, March 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he walks in front of Young Israel orthodox synagogue in New Rochelle, March 10. Several cases in the city have been traced to the Young Israel Synagogue of New Rochelle, where an attorney who lives in New Rochelle and works in Manhattan became the second person in New York to be diagnosed with the virus attended services last month. The synagogue, which public health officials closed last week, is at the center of the containment zone. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A woman walks past the Young Israel orthodox synagogue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. The synagogue, which public health officials closed last week, is at the center of the containment zone. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
National Guard troops prepare food for distribution during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 13. National Guard troops delivered groceries and other necessities to the more than 100 people who were ordered to stay in their houses after testing positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A worker looks out from a near empty restaurant on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10-year-old Selvin Jimenez receives food donations From the National Guard in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
National Guard troops help with Food distribution during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A closed barbershop is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A message is seen erected on a front yard of a home during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A message is seen on the front door of the closed Bagel Cafe during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
National Guard troops set up food donations in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
National Guard troops set up food donations in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Boys ride bicycles near North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
People sit in a near empty cafe on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A woman waits for a bus on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A sign is seen on a closed HSBC Bank branch on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
An elderly couple walks along a stretch of sidewalk on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A worker mops inside an empty restaurant on North Avenue in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Owner Pino D'erasmo, the Owner of Pino's Hair Salon looks out from his empty shop during the coronavirus outbreak on North Avenue in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Erica Casterelli sprays disinfectant to protect against the coronavirus at the door to E.M Barbers, a barber shop on North Avenue in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
People walk on a street less than a mile away from Young Israel orthodox synagogue in New Rochelle, March 10. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
National Guard troops prepare food for distribution during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A man walks his dog near the New Rochelle High school, located about a mile away from Young Israel orthodox synagogue, in New Rochelle, March 10. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Police direct vehicles at an area where New York State's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center opened in New Rochelle, March 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
