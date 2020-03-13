New York City suburb under coronavirus lockdown
National Guard troops help with Food distribution during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 12, 2020. People who live in the epicenter of New York's coronavirus outbreak said they were not convinced the state's order closing...more
Police guard area where New York State's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center opened in New Rochelle, March 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man wears a face mask as he walks in front of Young Israel orthodox synagogue in New Rochelle, March 10. Several cases in the city have been traced to the Young Israel Synagogue of New Rochelle, where an attorney who lives in New Rochelle and works...more
A woman walks past the Young Israel orthodox synagogue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. The synagogue, which public health officials closed last week, is at the center of the containment zone. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
National Guard troops prepare food for distribution during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 13. National Guard troops delivered groceries and other necessities to the more than 100 people who were ordered to stay in their houses after...more
A worker looks out from a near empty restaurant on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
10-year-old Selvin Jimenez receives food donations From the National Guard in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
National Guard troops help with Food distribution during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A closed barbershop is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A message is seen erected on a front yard of a home during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A message is seen on the front door of the closed Bagel Cafe during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
National Guard troops set up food donations in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
National Guard troops set up food donations in New Rochelle, March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Boys ride bicycles near North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People sit in a near empty cafe on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman waits for a bus on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A sign is seen on a closed HSBC Bank branch on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An elderly couple walks along a stretch of sidewalk on North Avenue during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker mops inside an empty restaurant on North Avenue in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Owner Pino D'erasmo, the Owner of Pino's Hair Salon looks out from his empty shop during the coronavirus outbreak on North Avenue in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Erica Casterelli sprays disinfectant to protect against the coronavirus at the door to E.M Barbers, a barber shop on North Avenue in New Rochelle, March 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People walk on a street less than a mile away from Young Israel orthodox synagogue in New Rochelle, March 10. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
National Guard troops prepare food for distribution during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, March 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man walks his dog near the New Rochelle High school, located about a mile away from Young Israel orthodox synagogue, in New Rochelle, March 10. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police direct vehicles at an area where New York State's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center opened in New Rochelle, March 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
