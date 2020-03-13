New York City suburb under coronavirus lockdown

A man wears a face mask as he walks in front of Young Israel orthodox synagogue in New Rochelle, March 10. Several cases in the city have been traced to the Young Israel Synagogue of New Rochelle, where an attorney who lives in New Rochelle and works...more

A man wears a face mask as he walks in front of Young Israel orthodox synagogue in New Rochelle, March 10. Several cases in the city have been traced to the Young Israel Synagogue of New Rochelle, where an attorney who lives in New Rochelle and works in Manhattan became the second person in New York to be diagnosed with the virus attended services last month. The synagogue, which public health officials closed last week, is at the center of the containment zone. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

