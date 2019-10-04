New York Comic Con
A person dressed up as the Joker attends the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman dressed in costume poses at the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed up as Mr. T attends the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed up as Damien Lavey of Monster Prom attends the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed up as Batman attends the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed up as Captain America attends the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed up as Spider-Man attends the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman dressed in costume poses for a photograph, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed in costume poses for a photograph, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait in line to attend the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed up in a costume poses on the street after attending the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed in costume uses her cellphone at the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People dressed up in costume attend the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed up as Spider-Man attends the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People attend the 2019 New York Comic Con, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person dressed as Spider-Man takes a selfie, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
