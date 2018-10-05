Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 5, 2018 | 3:35pm EDT

New York Comic Con style

A person dressed up as Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, attends the 2018 New York Comic Con in Manhattan, New York, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People dressed as characters from Beauty and the Beast. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up as Junkrat from the video game Overwatch. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People dressed up in costumes pose. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up as Starfire. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A family dressed up in costumes attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People dressed up as Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A child dressed up as Carnage from Spider-Man. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up as Sailor Moon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed in costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

YouTube user Blackman attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People dressed up in costumes attend the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed as the Joker from Batman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Men dressed up in costumes attend the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up as Bane from Batman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Men dressed up as Batman and Robin take a selfie. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up as Saitama from One Punch Man. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person dressed up in a costume attends the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People dressed up in costumes attend the 2018 New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

