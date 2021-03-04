New York convention center transformed into field hospital and now vaccination site
People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus vaccine at the site, which has been converted into a mass vaccination center in New York City, New York, March 2,...more
A man receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Convention Center, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Health care workers and military personnel work at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man who received his coronavirus vaccine wears a sticker as she exit the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fred Walter and his wife Joan are aided by a member of the military after they received doses of the coronavirus vaccine, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is seen illuminated in blue as part of the "Light It Blue" initiative to honor healthcare workers, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York Army National Guard Sgt. Major Nicholas Pardi presents an American flag during a memorial service for a veteran who died from COVID-19 while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 19, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard/Major...more
U.S. Army Sgt. Marlenny Medin asks a patient about his medical history at the Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS), April 8, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Army Specialist Ashlie Chandler pets therapy dog Mila at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 24, 2020. U.S. Navy photo/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kleynia R. McKnight/Handout via REUTERS
Army Sgt. David Gary waits for a coronavirus patient to arrive at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 8, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS
Army (Chaplain) Major Ivan Arreguin, and other soldiers escort the remains of a veteran who died from COVID-19 while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 19, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard/Major Patrick Cordova/Handout via...more
U.S. Army Private Joshua Rodriguez, a combat medical specialist assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station, checks a patient's pulse, April 8, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. military personnel wearing face masks arrive at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Soldiers assigned to Javits New York Medical Station conduct check-in procedures on an incoming COVID patient with local emergency workers in the facility’s medical bay, April 5, 2020. U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/Handout...more
Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS) review a COVID patient’s medical chart in the facility’s intensive care unit, April 4, 2020. U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Army Major Sean Shirley holds a meeting with staff in the Javits New York Medical Station intensive care unit bay monitoring COVID-19 patients, April 4, 2020. U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/Handout via REUTERS
Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor COVID-19 patients in the facility’s intensive care unit, April 4, 2020. Barry Riley/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Improvised hospital rooms are seen at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
U.S. Army Medical Personnel from the 531st Hospital Center out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky and the 9th Hospital Center out of Fort Hood, Texas unpack medical equipment in phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the U.S. Army Medical unit moves portable sinks during the completion of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protective medical supplies are seen stacked inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Army personnel sit apart at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Medical equipment is seen inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Army personnel walk inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
