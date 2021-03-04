Edition:
New York convention center transformed into field hospital and now vaccination site

People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus vaccine at the site, which has been converted into a mass vaccination center in New York City, New York, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A man receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Convention Center, January 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Health care workers and military personnel work at the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, January 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A man who received his coronavirus vaccine wears a sticker as she exit the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, January 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Fred Walter and his wife Joan are aided by a member of the military after they received doses of the coronavirus vaccine, January 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is seen illuminated in blue as part of the "Light It Blue" initiative to honor healthcare workers, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
New York Army National Guard Sgt. Major Nicholas Pardi presents an American flag during a memorial service for a veteran who died from COVID-19 while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 19, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard/Major Patrick Cordova/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
U.S. Army Sgt. Marlenny Medin asks a patient about his medical history at the Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS), April 8, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
U.S. Army Specialist Ashlie Chandler pets therapy dog Mila at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 24, 2020.  U.S. Navy photo/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kleynia R. McKnight/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Army Sgt. David Gary waits for a coronavirus patient to arrive at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 8, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Army (Chaplain) Major Ivan Arreguin, and other soldiers escort the remains of a veteran who died from COVID-19 while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 19, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard/Major Patrick Cordova/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
U.S. Army Private Joshua Rodriguez, a combat medical specialist assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station, checks a patient's pulse, April 8, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
U.S. military personnel wearing face masks arrive at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Soldiers assigned to Javits New York Medical Station conduct check-in procedures on an incoming COVID patient with local emergency workers in the facility’s medical bay, April 5, 2020. U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS) review a COVID patient’s medical chart in the facility’s intensive care unit, April 4, 2020.  U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
U.S. Army Major Sean Shirley holds a meeting with staff in the Javits New York Medical Station intensive care unit bay monitoring COVID-19 patients, April 4, 2020.  U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor COVID-19 patients in the facility’s intensive care unit, April 4, 2020.  Barry Riley/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Improvised hospital rooms are seen at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
U.S. Army Medical Personnel from the 531st Hospital Center out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky and the 9th Hospital Center out of Fort Hood, Texas unpack medical equipment in phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A member of the U.S. Army Medical unit moves portable sinks during the completion of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Protective medical supplies are seen stacked inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
U.S. Army personnel sit apart at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Medical equipment is seen inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
U.S. Army personnel walk inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
