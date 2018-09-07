Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 7, 2018 | 3:20pm EDT

New York Fashion Week

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 23
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
2 / 23
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 23
Kaia Gerber presents Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kaia Gerber presents Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Kaia Gerber presents Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 23
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
5 / 23
Designer Tom Ford acknowledges guests during his show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Designer Tom Ford acknowledges guests during his show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Designer Tom Ford acknowledges guests during his show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 23
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
7 / 23
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 23
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
9 / 23
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 23
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 23
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 23
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
13 / 23
Caitlyn Jenner is seen in the front row with Sophia Hutchins before Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Caitlyn Jenner is seen in the front row with Sophia Hutchins before Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Caitlyn Jenner is seen in the front row with Sophia Hutchins before Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
14 / 23
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 23
Designer Jeremy Scott acknowledges guests, wearing a political t-shirt referencing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, after his show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Designer Jeremy Scott acknowledges guests, wearing a political t-shirt referencing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, after his show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Designer Jeremy Scott acknowledges guests, wearing a political t-shirt referencing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, after his show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
16 / 23
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 23
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
18 / 23
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 23
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 23
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 23
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 23
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Next Slideshows

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

11:35am EDT
Movie history up for auction

Movie history up for auction

Iconic memorabilia from "Star Wars", "Terminator 2", "Superman" and other blockbusters will go to the highest bidder later this month in London.

Sep 06 2018
Venice Film Festival style

Venice Film Festival style

Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Sep 04 2018
Aretha Franklin lies in repose in Detroit

Aretha Franklin lies in repose in Detroit

Aretha Franklin's body lay in repose while her soaring voice poured out from loudspeakers outside a Detroit museum, stirring fans to sway and sing along and...

Aug 29 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018

Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018

Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of Hollywood's most popular actors as he starred in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit" in the 1970s and '80s, has died at the age of 82.

Retro racing

Retro racing

Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester, Britain.

Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed

Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed

The run-up to a presidential election in Brazil plunged into chaos after a knife attack on far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro put the frontrunner in intensive care just a month before the vote.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital ahead of the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Starbucks's first Italian cafe

Starbucks's first Italian cafe

Around 200 people queued outside the first Starbucks cafe in Italy as the world s biggest coffee chain faces one of its toughest tests yet with an upmarket roastery in the center of Milan.

Iraqi protesters storm Iranian consulate

Iraqi protesters storm Iranian consulate

Protesters storm the Iranian consulate and set fire to the outer perimeter of the compound, shouting condemnation of Iranian influence over Iraq's political parties.

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast