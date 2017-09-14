New York Fashion Week
Models present creations from Marchesa Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from Marchesa Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents creations from Marchesa Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models at backstage before Marchesa Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model walks the runway during rehearsals ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Models walk the runway during rehearsals ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Winnie Harlow presents creations from Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents creations from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fingernail tip are set out backstage for models to present, before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fashion week attendees pet a dog outside a venue where New York Fashion Week shows are held. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model presents creations from Badgley Mischka Spring Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents creations from Badgley Mischka Spring Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents creations from Badgley Mischka Spring Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Clothing rack is seen hanging at the backstage before the Badgley Mischka show Spring Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents creations from Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents creations from Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from designer Naeem Khan's Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designs by Naeem Khan hang backstage before his Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from designer Naeem Khan's Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from the Liu Bolin Debut collection. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A model presents a creation from the Liu Bolin Debut collection. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A model presents a creation from the Liu Bolin Debut collection. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Singer and designer Rihanna acknowledges guests during her Fenty for Puma collection Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from singer and designer Rihanna's Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from singer and designer Rihanna's Fenty for Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People record on their cellular devices during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jordyn Woods walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents creations from Phillip Lim Women's Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents creations from Phillip Lim Women's Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents creations from Phillip Lim Women's Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Bella Hadid presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Models present creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Models wait backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Models present creations from the Eugenia Kim Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A model takes a selfie picture ahead of the Eugenia Kim Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A model poses for a photograph ahead of the Eugenia Kim Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model presents creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model presents creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Son Jung Wan Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Model Gigi Hadid presents creations from Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Hair, makeup tools and vegetables on a table backstage before Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Model Coco Rocha presents from Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Paris Hilton attends Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Maison the Faux Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Maison the Faux Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Model Bella Hadid is prepared backstage before Brandon Maxwell Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich and Helena Christensen attend the Tom Ford Spring Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Brandon Maxwell Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Brandon Maxwell Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents creation from the Bibhu Mohapatra Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A model presents creation from the Bibhu Mohapatra Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A model presents creations from the Concept Korea Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
