New York Fashion Week
Model Taelor Thein poses backstage ahead of the Tadashi Shoji presentation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models wait backstage ahead of Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Carol Mendes has her makeup done backstage ahead of Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hair and makeup artists work on a model backstage ahead of Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Tom Ford stands on the runway after presenting his collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
