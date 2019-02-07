Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2019 | 4:50pm EST

New York Fashion Week

Model Taelor Thein poses backstage ahead of the Tadashi Shoji presentation. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Models wait backstage ahead of Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Model Carol Mendes has her makeup done backstage ahead of Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hair and makeup artists work on a model backstage ahead of Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tom Ford. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Tom Ford stands on the runway after presenting his collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

