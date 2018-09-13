Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 13, 2018 | 6:15pm EDT

New York goes to the polls

Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon exits after voting in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon exits after voting in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon exits after voting in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 11
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is kissed by his girlfriend Sandra Lee after voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is kissed by his girlfriend Sandra Lee after voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is kissed by his girlfriend Sandra Lee after voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 11
A "Vote Here" sign is displayed outside a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A "Vote Here" sign is displayed outside a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A "Vote Here" sign is displayed outside a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 11
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo casts his ballot with his girlfriend Sandra Lee while voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo casts his ballot with his girlfriend Sandra Lee while voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo casts his ballot with his girlfriend Sandra Lee while voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 11
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon looks up as she cast her vote in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon looks up as she cast her vote in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon looks up as she cast her vote in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 11
"I Voted" stickers are seen at a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

"I Voted" stickers are seen at a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
"I Voted" stickers are seen at a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 11
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fills out his ballot while voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fills out his ballot while voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fills out his ballot while voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 11
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon receives her ballot to cast her vote in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon receives her ballot to cast her vote in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon receives her ballot to cast her vote in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 11
Voting booths are seen at a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Voting booths are seen at a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Voting booths are seen at a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 11
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gestures as he gets into his car after voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gestures as he gets into his car after voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gestures as he gets into his car after voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 11
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon speaks to reporters after voting in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon speaks to reporters after voting in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon speaks to reporters after voting in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2:30pm EDT
Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Sep 12 2018
Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination

Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination

Activist and actress Cynthia Nixon challenges New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Sep 12 2018
Remembering 9/11

Remembering 9/11

Ceremonies mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Sep 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

German police clear protesters from ancient forest

German police clear protesters from ancient forest

German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining project.

Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas

Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas

Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the U.S. southeast.

Thousands of birds flock to British estuary

Thousands of birds flock to British estuary

Thousands of wading birds converge on The Wash estuary during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Karim Asir, who performs as Charlie Chaplin in Afghanistan, says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups, but is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfill the primary goal of his life: "to give Afghans a reason to smile".

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination

Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination

Activist and actress Cynthia Nixon challenges New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Usain Bolt in zero gravity

Usain Bolt in zero gravity

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt takes to the skies for a zero-gravity flight over France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast