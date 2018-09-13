New York goes to the polls
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon exits after voting in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is kissed by his girlfriend Sandra Lee after voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A "Vote Here" sign is displayed outside a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo casts his ballot with his girlfriend Sandra Lee while voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon looks up as she cast her vote in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
"I Voted" stickers are seen at a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fills out his ballot while voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon receives her ballot to cast her vote in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Voting booths are seen at a polling site during the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gestures as he gets into his car after voting in the New York Democratic primary election at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Cisco, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic candidate for governor, Cynthia Nixon speaks to reporters after voting in the New York State Democratic primary in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
