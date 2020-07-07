New York grapples with shooting surge as gunshots mix with fireworks
A police officer from the NYPD watches as fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. The crack of fireworks mixed with gunfire over the Independence Day holiday weekend in New York City. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Police officers from the NYPD stand near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. In Brooklyn's Cypress Hills neighborhood just after midnight on Sunday, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot at a home still decorated with birthday balloons,...more
Police officers from the NYPD watch as fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. There were 205 shootings in June, up 130% from the same period a year before, and 39 murders, according to data released by the New...more
A bullet lays beside an evidence marker at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. Officials and criminologists do not often agree on the causes of increasing crime, except to say those causes are complex and exacerbated this year by a...more
Empty fireworks shells lay on the ground near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. Leaders at the NYPD have taken a different view, blaming a wave of police reforms prompted in part by more than a month of protests against police...more
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Queens, New York, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Evidence, including a bullet, at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters from the FDNY work at a crime scene as fireworks are set off in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Blood and a hat lay on the ground at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
A police officer from the NYPD stands near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
A police officer stands in front of his vehicle as fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Queens, New York, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Shoes and blood lay on the ground at a crime scene where a teenager was shot in Queens, New York, July 6, 2020.REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
A police officer from the NYPD walks on the street as fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
A police officer from the NYPD puts down evidence markers near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
A protective glove sits in front of a blood-stained curb, where a 4-year-old boy was shot and critically injured on Monday evening according to local media reports, on a street corner at the scene of the shooting in the Queens, New York, July 7,...more
