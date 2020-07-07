New York grapples with shooting surge as gunshots mix with fireworks

Empty fireworks shells lay on the ground near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. Leaders at the NYPD have taken a different view, blaming a wave of police reforms prompted in part by more than a month of protests against police violence sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The NYPD's chief of department, Terence Monahan, attributed the rise in part to bail reform and the compassionate release of some prisoners from Riker's Island, the city's main jail, and criticized a new law that makes it crime for police to use restraints that can hamper someone's breathing. "It means a lot of different individuals are on the street that should not be on the street, and we have seen them involved in violence," he told reporters. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Close