Pictures | Tue Jul 7, 2020 | 4:44pm EDT

New York grapples with shooting surge as gunshots mix with fireworks

A police officer from the NYPD watches as fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. The crack of fireworks mixed with gunfire over the Independence Day holiday weekend in New York City. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Police officers from the NYPD stand near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. In Brooklyn's Cypress Hills neighborhood just after midnight on Sunday, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot at a home still decorated with birthday balloons, one of 64 people reported injured or killed over the weekend amid an increase in shootings. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Police officers from the NYPD watch as fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. There were 205 shootings in June, up 130% from the same period a year before, and 39 murders, according to data released by the New York Police Department this week, although it remains a fraction of the high crime rates seen in the early 1990s, when more than 2,000 New Yorkers were murdered each year. Chicago and other cities have reported similar upticks. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A bullet lays beside an evidence marker at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. Officials and criminologists do not often agree on the causes of increasing crime, except to say those causes are complex and exacerbated this year by a pandemic that killed more than 23,000 city residents and wreaked havoc on employment and the economy. "There's not one cause for something like this," Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Monday. "The fact that the court system is not working, the economy's not working, people have been pent up for months and months: so many issues underlying this challenge." REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Empty fireworks shells lay on the ground near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. Leaders at the NYPD have taken a different view, blaming a wave of police reforms prompted in part by more than a month of protests against police violence sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The NYPD's chief of department, Terence Monahan, attributed the rise in part to bail reform and the compassionate release of some prisoners from Riker's Island, the city's main jail, and criticized a new law that makes it crime for police to use restraints that can hamper someone's breathing. "It means a lot of different individuals are on the street that should not be on the street, and we have seen them involved in violence," he told reporters. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Queens, New York, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Evidence, including a bullet, at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Firefighters from the FDNY work at a crime scene as fireworks are set off in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Blood and a hat lay on the ground at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A police officer from the NYPD stands near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A police officer stands in front of his vehicle as fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Queens, New York, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Shoes and blood lay on the ground at a crime scene where a teenager was shot in Queens, New York, July 6, 2020.REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A police officer from the NYPD walks on the street as fireworks are set off near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A police officer from the NYPD puts down evidence markers near a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Police officers from the NYPD investigate at a crime scene in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A protective glove sits in front of a blood-stained curb, where a 4-year-old boy was shot and critically injured on Monday evening according to local media reports, on a street corner at the scene of the shooting in the Queens, New York, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
