New Yorkers protest continued attacks on Asians
People march through Times Square during a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People sit in front of a building where an Asian woman was attacked last week, as protesters attend a Stop Asian Hate rally and march in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People sit in front of a building where an Asian woman was attacked last week, as protesters attend a Stop Asian Hate rally and march in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman holds a placard as she participates in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Guardian Angels stand guard during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People take part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An officer from the New York Police Department (NYPD) stands guard as people march during a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People sit in front of a building where an Asian woman was attacked last week, as protesters attend a Stop Asian Hate rally and march in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman holds a placard during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People march through Times Square during a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend the Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman wearing a traditional Korean dress participates in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People participate in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People take part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jenny Low, candidate for New York City Council in District 1, practices self-defence moves during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman holds a placard as she participates in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
Minneapolis residents come together after George Floyd's death
In the wake of George Floyd's death, residents of Minneapolis have created a community square in his name at the site where he died, and continue to protest and...
Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea
The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun...
New York's Easter Parade
New Yorkers come out for the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26
A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank in the Shitalakhsya River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 26...
MORE IN PICTURES
Flower fields of Carlsbad
Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.
Minneapolis residents come together after George Floyd's death
In the wake of George Floyd's death, residents of Minneapolis have created a community square in his name at the site where he died, and continue to protest and advocate during Derek Chauvin's trial.
Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea
The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun Reef.
New York's Easter Parade
New Yorkers come out for the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26
A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank in the Shitalakhsya River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 26 people dead and a few still missing, officials said.
Protests after Salvadoran woman killed in Mexican police custody
The death of Victoria Salazar, who was killed in Mexican police custody after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back in Tulum, has prompted calls for justice.
Christian faithful celebrate Easter in a pandemic
Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.
Train crash kills at least 50 in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades
A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel after hitting a truck that had slid down a bank onto the track, killing at least 50 passengers in the island's worst rail disaster in seven decades.
Police officer and suspect killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
A motorist rammed a vehicle into U.S. Capitol Police officers, killing one and injuring another and forcing the Capitol onto high alert, officials said. The suspect was killed after he got out of the car and lunged at officers with a knife.