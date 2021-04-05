Edition:
New Yorkers protest continued attacks on Asians

People march through Times Square during a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People sit in front of a building where an Asian woman was attacked last week, as protesters attend a Stop Asian Hate rally and march in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People sit in front of a building where an Asian woman was attacked last week, as protesters attend a Stop Asian Hate rally and march in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman holds a placard as she participates in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Guardian Angels stand guard during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People take part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An officer from the New York Police Department (NYPD) stands guard as people march during a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People sit in front of a building where an Asian woman was attacked last week, as protesters attend a Stop Asian Hate rally and march in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman holds a placard during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People march through Times Square during a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend the Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman wearing a traditional Korean dress participates in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People attend a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People participate in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People take part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Times Square in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jenny Low, candidate for New York City Council in District 1, practices self-defence moves during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People participate in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A woman holds a placard as she participates in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

