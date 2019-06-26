New Yorkers protest proposed mass deportation raids
People pose for a picture in front of ICE's offices at the federal building during a protest against family deportations in Manhattan, New York City, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in a protest against family deportations near ICE's offices at the federal building in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man shouts slogans against ICE as people take part in a protest against family deportations near ICE's offices at the federal building in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in a march in front of ICE's offices at the federal building during a protest against family deportations in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in a protest against family deportations near ICE's offices at the federal building in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man holds up a poster as people take part in a protest against family deportations near ICE's offices at the federal building in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman shouts slogans against ICE as people take part in a protest against family deportations near ICE's offices at the federal building in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People march in front of ICE's offices at the federal building during a protest against family deportations in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman shouts slogans against ICE as people take part in a protest against family deportations near ICE's offices at the federal building in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in a protest against family deportations near ICE's offices at the federal building in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in a protest against family deportations near ICE's offices at the federal building in Manhattan, New York City, June 26. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
