Pictures | Mon Apr 5, 2021 | 11:47am EDT

New York's Easter Parade

A woman attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
People wearing costumes attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A participant attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People wearing costumes attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People wearing costumes attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A participant attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People wearing costumes attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People wearing costumes attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A costumed woman attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People wearing costumes attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A costumed man attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman carries her dogs as she attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman holds her dog as she attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A costumed man attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

