New York's Easter Parade
A woman attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People wearing costumes attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A costumed woman attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A costumed man attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman carries her dogs as she attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman holds her dog as she attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A costumed man attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
