New Zealand mosque shootings
Flowers and signs are seen at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets representatives of the Muslim community at Canterbury refugee centre in Christchurch, March 16. New Zealand Prime Minister's Office/via REUTERS
People place candles at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Aktar, holds up a photo of her husband who she says is missing after Friday's mosque attacks, outside a community center near Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman places flowers at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman reacts as she pays a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People react at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A forensic worker is seen outside Masjid Al Noor after Friday's mosque attacks in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Flowers and a New Zealand national flag are seen at a memorial as tributes to victims of the mosque attacks near Linwood mosque in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A police officer patrols outside Masjid Al Noor mosque after Friday's mosque attacks in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children place flowers at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman reacts at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Flowers and signs are seen at a memorial as tributes to victims of the mosque attacks near Linwood mosque in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People place flowers at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near Linwood mosque in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman reacts at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man carrying a rosary wipes his face as he pays his tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People react after placing flowers at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People prepare to move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch,March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
