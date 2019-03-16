Edition:
New Zealand mosque shootings

Flowers and signs are seen at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets representatives of the Muslim community at Canterbury refugee centre in Christchurch, March 16. New Zealand Prime Minister's Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
People place candles at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Aktar, holds up a photo of her husband who she says is missing after Friday's mosque attacks, outside a community center near Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A woman places flowers at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A woman reacts as she pays a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
People react at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A forensic worker is seen outside Masjid Al Noor after Friday's mosque attacks in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Flowers and a New Zealand national flag are seen at a memorial as tributes to victims of the mosque attacks near Linwood mosque in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
People move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A police officer patrols outside Masjid Al Noor mosque after Friday's mosque attacks in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Children place flowers at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A woman reacts at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Flowers and signs are seen at a memorial as tributes to victims of the mosque attacks near Linwood mosque in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
People place flowers at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near Linwood mosque in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A woman reacts at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A man carrying a rosary wipes his face as he pays his tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, at a flower tribute area at Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
People react after placing flowers at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
People prepare to move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch,March 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
