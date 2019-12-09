Edition:
Pictures | Mon Dec 9, 2019 | 8:40am EST

New Zealand volcano erupts

People react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island. New Zealand police said early on Tuesday they did not expect to find any more survivors from a volcanic eruption that killed at least five people, injured up to 20 and left an unknown number unaccounted for. @allessasandrokauffmann/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand. About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, were feared to have been nearby at the time and several were seen near the rim of the crater minutes before the eruption. @SCH/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Police said in their statement that there were no more signs of life on White Island after rescue helicopters and other aircraft conducted a number of aerial reconnaissance flights, though it was unclear how many people were unaccounted for. @allessasandrokauffmann/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand. @SCH/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A person wrapped in a blanket is comforted by emergency services personnel following an eruption of the White Island volcano, in Whakatane, New Zealand. TVNZ via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Thick smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is seen in New Zealand. @SCH via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A person injured by the White Island volcano eruption is wheeled into a waiting ambulance on a stretcher in Whakatane, New Zealand. TVNZ via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Thick smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is seen from a distance of a vessel in New Zealand. @SCH via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
An aerial view shows smoke billowing above the crater of Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano as it erupts in New Zealand. GNS Science via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
An aerial view shows hikers walking on the crater rim of Whakaari, also known as White Island, shortly before the volcano erupted in New Zealand. GNS Science via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Smoke billows from Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano as it erupts in New Zealand. GNS Science via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
