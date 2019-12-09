New Zealand volcano erupts

People react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island. New Zealand police said early on Tuesday they did not expect to find any more survivors from a volcanic eruption that killed at least five people,...more

