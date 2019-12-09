New Zealand volcano erupts
People react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island. New Zealand police said early on Tuesday they did not expect to find any more survivors from a volcanic eruption that killed at least five people,...more
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand. About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, were feared to have been nearby at the time and several were seen near the rim of...more
Police said in their statement that there were no more signs of life on White Island after rescue helicopters and other aircraft conducted a number of aerial reconnaissance flights, though it was unclear how many people were unaccounted for. ...more
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand. @SCH/via REUTERS
A person wrapped in a blanket is comforted by emergency services personnel following an eruption of the White Island volcano, in Whakatane, New Zealand. TVNZ via REUTERS TV
Thick smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is seen in New Zealand. @SCH via REUTERS
A person injured by the White Island volcano eruption is wheeled into a waiting ambulance on a stretcher in Whakatane, New Zealand. TVNZ via REUTERS TV
Thick smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is seen from a distance of a vessel in New Zealand. @SCH via REUTERS
An aerial view shows smoke billowing above the crater of Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano as it erupts in New Zealand. GNS Science via REUTERS
An aerial view shows hikers walking on the crater rim of Whakaari, also known as White Island, shortly before the volcano erupted in New Zealand. GNS Science via REUTERS
Smoke billows from Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano as it erupts in New Zealand. GNS Science via REUTERS
