Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 26, 2017 | 3:06pm EDT

New Zealand wins America's Cup

Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 16
Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle Team USA. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle Team USA. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle Team USA. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 16
Executive Chairman Larry Ellison watches his team lose race nine to Emirates Team New Zealand and with it the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Executive Chairman Larry Ellison watches his team lose race nine to Emirates Team New Zealand and with it the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Executive Chairman Larry Ellison watches his team lose race nine to Emirates Team New Zealand and with it the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 16
Oracle Team USA after losing the America's Cup finals to Emirates Team New Zealand. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oracle Team USA after losing the America's Cup finals to Emirates Team New Zealand. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Oracle Team USA after losing the America's Cup finals to Emirates Team New Zealand. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 16
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 16
Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 16
Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling after win in race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling after win in race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling after win in race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 16
Team Emirates New Zealand dunks the windward hull after crossing the finish line to win race eight over Oracle Team USA in America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Team Emirates New Zealand dunks the windward hull after crossing the finish line to win race eight over Oracle Team USA in America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Team Emirates New Zealand dunks the windward hull after crossing the finish line to win race eight over Oracle Team USA in America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 16
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman takes his team and boat to the finish line to defeat Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman takes his team and boat to the finish line to defeat Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman takes his team and boat to the finish line to defeat Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 16
Emirates team New Zealand rounds a mark as they lead Oracle Team USA in race seven of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates team New Zealand rounds a mark as they lead Oracle Team USA in race seven of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Emirates team New Zealand rounds a mark as they lead Oracle Team USA in race seven of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 16
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA race off the start line in race five of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA race off the start line in race five of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA race off the start line in race five of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 16
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 16
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 16
Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 16
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 16
Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Next Slideshows

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Jun 21 2017
March of the Penguins

March of the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate their second straight Stanley Cup championship with 650,000 fans.

Jun 14 2017
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.

Jun 13 2017
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Jun 12 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast