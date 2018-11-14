Newest members of Congress go to Washington
Democratic Representatives-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (L), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (C) of Florida and Abby Finkenauer (R) of Iowa pose together during a class picture with incoming newly elected members of the House of Representatives...more
Incoming members of the U.S. Congress pose for the 116th Congress Member-Elect Class Photo on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell poses with newly elected senators, from left, Mike Braun of Indiana, Mitt Romney of Utah, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Gov. Rick Scott of Florida and Rep. Kevin Cramer of North...more
Democratic Representative-elect Ilhan Omar (C) of Minnesota, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, poses in the front row with other incoming newly elected members of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Newly elected Republican Senators Mitt Romney of Utah and Josh Hawley of Missouri leave after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Newly elected members of Congress walk down the steps of the Capitol as they arrive for a class photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican Representative-elect Dan Crenshaw talks with reporters as he arrives for a class photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic Representative-elect Deb Haaland (Top-C) of New Mexico, one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, poses among newly elected representatives including Ilhan Omar (Front-R) of Minnesota, one of the first Muslim women...more
Newly elected Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), meets with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Jacky Rosen in the Capitol. REUTERS/Al Drago
Female Democratic Representatives-elect (L-R) Kim Schrier of Washington, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida, Abby Finkenauer of Iowa and Sharice Davids of Kansas pose together in the front row during a class...more
Newly elected House Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) speaks to reporters during new members orientation at the Courtyard by Marriott, Navy Yard, in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Newly elected Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) meets with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Capitol. REUTERS/Al Drago
Democratic Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (L) walks with her arm around Representative-elect Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (R) of Florida as they arrive for a class picture. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Newly elected House Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) speaks to reporters during new members orientation at the Courtyard by Marriott, Navy Yard, in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Newly elected House Representative Dan Meuser (R-PA) speaks to reporters during new members orientation at the Courtyard by Marriott, Navy Yard, in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
