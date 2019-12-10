Newsmakers of 2019
Greta Thunberg: Since staging a solitary protest outside the Swedish parliament more than a year ago, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg has channeled the anger felt by millions of teenagers saddled with the prospect of an escalating climate...more
Volodomyr Zelenskiy: Before Zelenskiy became Ukraine's leader, he played the role of a president in a hit TV series who was forever landing in tricky situations. But rarely was the fictional president in as awkward a position as Zelenskiy is now - at...more
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong has been convulsed by sometimes violent protests and mass demonstrations since June, in response to a proposed law by the pro-Beijing chief executive's administration to allow people suspected of crimes on the mainland to be...more
Megan Rapinoe: The 34-year-old American midfielder emerged as a larger-than-life figure in soccer after leading the United States to a record-extending fourth World Cup title in France in July. When U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Rapinoe,...more
Juan Guaido: The president of Venezuela's National Assembly, saying the vote in which President Nicolas Maduro won a second term was a sham, invoked a constitutional provision to declare himself president in January. Maduro has said Guaido is a...more
Theresa May: Fighting back tears, the British prime minister announced in the summer she would quit after failing to deliver Brexit, setting up a contest that eventually installed Boris Johnson as her successor. May, once a reluctant supporter of EU...more
Boris Johnson: The ebullient Brexiteer, who promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal, replaced Theresa May as prime minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party in July. But Johnson was unable to...more
Jeffrey Epstein: Financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July and pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 to 2005. He had escaped federal prosecution by pleading guilty in 2008 to...more
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: The Iraqi jihadist who rose from obscurity to declare himself "caliph" of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State died in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria in October. The caliphate that Baghdadi declared in...more
Tayyip Erdogan: Relations between Washington and Ankara hit a new crisis point in October over Syria, after the Turkish president began a cross-border incursion against America's Kurdish allies and upended the U.S. presence there. Months earlier, the...more
Julian Assange: Sweden dropped a rape investigation against the WikiLeaks founder, ending the near decade-old case that had sent the anti-secrecy campaigner into hiding in London's Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition in 2012. The 48-year-old was...more
Kim Jong Un: The North Korean leader has warned the United States it has until the end of the year to offer more concessions in denuclearization negotiations or North Korea will pursue an unspecified "new path". Analysts say that may include a...more
Jacinda Ardern: The New Zealand prime minister was cheered globally for her compassionate and heartfelt support after 51 Muslims were killed in mass shootings in two Christchurch mosques. In the wake of the attacks, lawmakers banned military style...more
Robert Mueller: The special counsel spent 22 months investigating what he concluded was Russian interference in a "sweeping and systematic fashion" in the 2016 U.S. election to help Trump as well as the president's actions to impede the inquiry....more
Justin Trudeau: The Canadian prime minister held on to his job in October's election, securing his spot as one of the world's few high-profile progressive leaders, but tarnished by scandal and with his power diminished. The run-up to the campaign was...more
Meng Wangzhou: Huawei's chief financial officer, the daughter of the tech giant's founder, has been detained in Vancouver since December 2018. She is charged in the United States with bank fraud and is accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei's...more
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun: Saudi Arabia's guardianship system came under scrutiny in January when the Saudi teenager fled from her family and was granted asylum in Canada. The 18-year-old barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to resist...more
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first child in May. Wee Archie, who is seventh in line to the British throne, marked his first royal engagement in September, meeting Nobel...more
