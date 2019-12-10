Newsmakers of 2019

Boris Johnson: The ebullient Brexiteer, who promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal, replaced Theresa May as prime minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party in July. But Johnson was unable to strike a new deal, with neither side willing to compromise on the most contentious issues. The EU granted Britain a third delay to Brexit, which was originally supposed to have taken place at the end of March. Britons will vote in a snap election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit. He has pledged to take Britain out of the bloc on Jan. 31. If he wins, his government and the other 27 member states of the EU will still have an 11-month transition period to negotiate a future relationship. If they fail to hammer out a new trade deal by the end of 2020, which experts say is likely, and they fail to agree to extend the transition period for more negotiations, Britain will effectively be facing a disorderly no-deal Brexit again. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close