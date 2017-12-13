Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 13, 2017 | 4:50pm EST

Newtown: Five years later

Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in...more

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 35
First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
2 / 35
President Barack Obama speaks about the shooting during a press briefing at the White House in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama speaks about the shooting during a press briefing at the White House in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
President Barack Obama speaks about the shooting during a press briefing at the White House in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
3 / 35
A boy weeps as he is told what happened after being picked up at Reed Intermediate School following the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A boy weeps as he is told what happened after being picked up at Reed Intermediate School following the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
A boy weeps as he is told what happened after being picked up at Reed Intermediate School following the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 35
A police officer keeps guard from a hill top over looking Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A police officer keeps guard from a hill top over looking Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
A police officer keeps guard from a hill top over looking Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 35
Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 35
A woman places flowers at a memorial at a sign for Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A woman places flowers at a memorial at a sign for Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2012
A woman places flowers at a memorial at a sign for Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 35
President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. The president later said during a television interview that this was "the worst day of his presidency." REUTERS/Peter Souza/Official White House Photo/Handout

President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. The president later said during a television interview...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2013
President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. The president later said during a television interview that this was "the worst day of his presidency." REUTERS/Peter Souza/Official White House Photo/Handout
Close
8 / 35
A young man is comforted during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A young man is comforted during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2012
A young man is comforted during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 35
A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2012
A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
10 / 35
Mourners gather inside the St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church at a vigil service for victims in Newtown, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool

Mourners gather inside the St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church at a vigil service for victims in Newtown, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
Mourners gather inside the St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church at a vigil service for victims in Newtown, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool
Close
11 / 35
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2012
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 35
A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2012
A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 35
Children, returning to school following the shooting, look out through condensation in the windows of school bus number 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Children, returning to school following the shooting, look out through condensation in the windows of school bus number 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2012
Children, returning to school following the shooting, look out through condensation in the windows of school bus number 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 35
A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2012
A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 35
Pallbearers carry the casket of victim Victoria Soto out of the Lordship Community Church after her funeral ceremony in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pallbearers carry the casket of victim Victoria Soto out of the Lordship Community Church after her funeral ceremony in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2012
Pallbearers carry the casket of victim Victoria Soto out of the Lordship Community Church after her funeral ceremony in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 35
Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2012
Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
17 / 35
Jake Hockley releases balloons as people look on during the funeral service for his brother Dylan Hockley at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Jake Hockley releases balloons as people look on during the funeral service for his brother Dylan Hockley at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2012
Jake Hockley releases balloons as people look on during the funeral service for his brother Dylan Hockley at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
18 / 35
An image of six-year-old Jesse McCord Lewis, one of 20 schoolchildren killed, sits on a snow-covered teddy bear on Christmas morning in Newtown, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An image of six-year-old Jesse McCord Lewis, one of 20 schoolchildren killed, sits on a snow-covered teddy bear on Christmas morning in Newtown, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2012
An image of six-year-old Jesse McCord Lewis, one of 20 schoolchildren killed, sits on a snow-covered teddy bear on Christmas morning in Newtown, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
19 / 35
A sign is posted on an electricity pole outside a house near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A sign is posted on an electricity pole outside a house near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2012
A sign is posted on an electricity pole outside a house near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 35
Sandy Hook Elementary School first grade student Mamnun Ahmed, 6, gets a hug from his mother Syeda Suriya Ahmed after returning from school in Sandy Hook, January 3, 2013. Ahmed was traumatized by the mass shooting and suffered from nightmares, according to his mother. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sandy Hook Elementary School first grade student Mamnun Ahmed, 6, gets a hug from his mother Syeda Suriya Ahmed after returning from school in Sandy Hook, January 3, 2013. Ahmed was traumatized by the mass shooting and suffered from nightmares,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2013
Sandy Hook Elementary School first grade student Mamnun Ahmed, 6, gets a hug from his mother Syeda Suriya Ahmed after returning from school in Sandy Hook, January 3, 2013. Ahmed was traumatized by the mass shooting and suffered from nightmares, according to his mother. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 35
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images

Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider...more

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2013
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images
Close
22 / 35
President Barack Obama hugs Ian Hockley, the father of schoolboy Dylan Hockley, before delivering remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama hugs Ian Hockley, the father of schoolboy Dylan Hockley, before delivering remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2013
President Barack Obama hugs Ian Hockley, the father of schoolboy Dylan Hockley, before delivering remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
23 / 35
Erica Lafferty (L) and Jillian Soto (R), who both lost relatives in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, attend a news briefing with (rear, L-R): Senators Christopher Murphy (D-CT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Charles Schumer (D-NY) amid Senate debate on proposals to curb gun violence in Washington April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Erica Lafferty (L) and Jillian Soto (R), who both lost relatives in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, attend a news briefing with (rear, L-R): Senators Christopher Murphy (D-CT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Charles Schumer (D-NY) amid...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2013
Erica Lafferty (L) and Jillian Soto (R), who both lost relatives in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, attend a news briefing with (rear, L-R): Senators Christopher Murphy (D-CT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Charles Schumer (D-NY) amid Senate debate on proposals to curb gun violence in Washington April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
24 / 35
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) consoles Teresa Rousseau (L), whose daughter was slain teacher Lauren Rousseau, during a news conference about gun violence legislation at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) consoles Teresa Rousseau (L), whose daughter was slain teacher Lauren Rousseau, during a news conference about gun violence legislation at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2013
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) consoles Teresa Rousseau (L), whose daughter was slain teacher Lauren Rousseau, during a news conference about gun violence legislation at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 35
Gun rights demonstrators (L), including one armed with a rifle, walk past a woman (C) praying at a sign memorializing the children and teachers killed at Sandy Hook, as protesters aligned with the Women's March hold a rally against the National Rifle Association at NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Gun rights demonstrators (L), including one armed with a rifle, walk past a woman (C) praying at a sign memorializing the children and teachers killed at Sandy Hook, as protesters aligned with the Women's March hold a rally against the National Rifle...more

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Gun rights demonstrators (L), including one armed with a rifle, walk past a woman (C) praying at a sign memorializing the children and teachers killed at Sandy Hook, as protesters aligned with the Women's March hold a rally against the National Rifle Association at NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 35
A gun that was found at Sandy Hook Elementary School is pictured in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout

A gun that was found at Sandy Hook Elementary School is pictured in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2013
A gun that was found at Sandy Hook Elementary School is pictured in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout
Close
27 / 35
Shattered tempered glass pieces cover chairs and seats at Sandy Hook Elementary school after the attack in this police evidence photo released by the state's attorney's office November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters

Shattered tempered glass pieces cover chairs and seats at Sandy Hook Elementary school after the attack in this police evidence photo released by the state's attorney's office November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut Department of Justice/Handout via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2013
Shattered tempered glass pieces cover chairs and seats at Sandy Hook Elementary school after the attack in this police evidence photo released by the state's attorney's office November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters
Close
28 / 35
Blood is seen in the doorway of a classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters

Blood is seen in the doorway of a classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2013
Blood is seen in the doorway of a classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
29 / 35
Clothing lays on the ground outside the car Adam Lanza drove to Sandy Hook Elementary School in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters

Clothing lays on the ground outside the car Adam Lanza drove to Sandy Hook Elementary School in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2013
Clothing lays on the ground outside the car Adam Lanza drove to Sandy Hook Elementary School in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
30 / 35
An aerial photo showing demolition work near completion at Sandy Hook Elementary School, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

An aerial photo showing demolition work near completion at Sandy Hook Elementary School, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
An aerial photo showing demolition work near completion at Sandy Hook Elementary School, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
31 / 35
A sign expressing displeasure with the media is tacked on a pole in Newtown, December 4, 2013, after nearly half an hour of 911 recordings from the shooting were ordered released by the state Freedom of Information Commission. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

A sign expressing displeasure with the media is tacked on a pole in Newtown, December 4, 2013, after nearly half an hour of 911 recordings from the shooting were ordered released by the state Freedom of Information Commission. REUTERS/Michelle...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2013
A sign expressing displeasure with the media is tacked on a pole in Newtown, December 4, 2013, after nearly half an hour of 911 recordings from the shooting were ordered released by the state Freedom of Information Commission. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
32 / 35
A birdhouse bearing the name of victim Emilie Parker hangs from a tree as part of a memorial in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A birdhouse bearing the name of victim Emilie Parker hangs from a tree as part of a memorial in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2013
A birdhouse bearing the name of victim Emilie Parker hangs from a tree as part of a memorial in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
33 / 35
A woman wearing a tattoo of the quote "Be nice to each other. It's all that really matters," attributed to slain school principal Dawn Hochsprung, wipes away tears at a rally against gun violence, on the Capitol grounds in Washington, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman wearing a tattoo of the quote "Be nice to each other. It's all that really matters," attributed to slain school principal Dawn Hochsprung, wipes away tears at a rally against gun violence, on the Capitol grounds in Washington, September 10,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A woman wearing a tattoo of the quote "Be nice to each other. It's all that really matters," attributed to slain school principal Dawn Hochsprung, wipes away tears at a rally against gun violence, on the Capitol grounds in Washington, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
34 / 35
Street artist Mark Panzarino, 41, prepares a memorial as he writes the names of the victims at Union Square in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Street artist Mark Panzarino, 41, prepares a memorial as he writes the names of the victims at Union Square in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013
Street artist Mark Panzarino, 41, prepares a memorial as he writes the names of the victims at Union Square in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

Next Slideshows

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea celebrates the evolution of its nuclear and missile program.

2:10pm EST
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

1:50pm EST
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

1:30pm EST
Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

11:35am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea celebrates the evolution of its nuclear and missile program.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Democrat wins Senate seat in Alabama

Democrat wins Senate seat in Alabama

Doug Jones wins a bitter fight for a Senate seat in deeply conservative Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast