Newtown: Five years later
Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in...more
First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
President Barack Obama speaks about the shooting during a press briefing at the White House in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A boy weeps as he is told what happened after being picked up at Reed Intermediate School following the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer keeps guard from a hill top over looking Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman places flowers at a memorial at a sign for Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. The president later said during a television interview...more
A young man is comforted during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Mourners gather inside the St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church at a vigil service for victims in Newtown, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children, returning to school following the shooting, look out through condensation in the windows of school bus number 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pallbearers carry the casket of victim Victoria Soto out of the Lordship Community Church after her funeral ceremony in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jake Hockley releases balloons as people look on during the funeral service for his brother Dylan Hockley at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An image of six-year-old Jesse McCord Lewis, one of 20 schoolchildren killed, sits on a snow-covered teddy bear on Christmas morning in Newtown, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A sign is posted on an electricity pole outside a house near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sandy Hook Elementary School first grade student Mamnun Ahmed, 6, gets a hug from his mother Syeda Suriya Ahmed after returning from school in Sandy Hook, January 3, 2013. Ahmed was traumatized by the mass shooting and suffered from nightmares,...more
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider...more
President Barack Obama hugs Ian Hockley, the father of schoolboy Dylan Hockley, before delivering remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Erica Lafferty (L) and Jillian Soto (R), who both lost relatives in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, attend a news briefing with (rear, L-R): Senators Christopher Murphy (D-CT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Charles Schumer (D-NY) amid...more
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) consoles Teresa Rousseau (L), whose daughter was slain teacher Lauren Rousseau, during a news conference about gun violence legislation at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gun rights demonstrators (L), including one armed with a rifle, walk past a woman (C) praying at a sign memorializing the children and teachers killed at Sandy Hook, as protesters aligned with the Women's March hold a rally against the National Rifle...more
A gun that was found at Sandy Hook Elementary School is pictured in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout
Shattered tempered glass pieces cover chairs and seats at Sandy Hook Elementary school after the attack in this police evidence photo released by the state's attorney's office November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut Department of Justice/Handout via...more
Blood is seen in the doorway of a classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters
Clothing lays on the ground outside the car Adam Lanza drove to Sandy Hook Elementary School in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout via Reuters
An aerial photo showing demolition work near completion at Sandy Hook Elementary School, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A sign expressing displeasure with the media is tacked on a pole in Newtown, December 4, 2013, after nearly half an hour of 911 recordings from the shooting were ordered released by the state Freedom of Information Commission. REUTERS/Michelle...more
A birdhouse bearing the name of victim Emilie Parker hangs from a tree as part of a memorial in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman wearing a tattoo of the quote "Be nice to each other. It's all that really matters," attributed to slain school principal Dawn Hochsprung, wipes away tears at a rally against gun violence, on the Capitol grounds in Washington, September 10,...more
Street artist Mark Panzarino, 41, prepares a memorial as he writes the names of the victims at Union Square in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
