Nicaraguan police storm anti-government stronghold

Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua, July 17. Hundreds of police and supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega stormed a major stronghold of anti-government protesters in a clash that lasted more than four hours, pitting hooded government loyalists bearing automatic weapons against youths wielding home-made mortars, and leaving the Monimbo suburb of Masaya city strewn with broken glass and shell casings. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

