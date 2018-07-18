Nicaraguan police storm anti-government stronghold
Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua, July 17. Hundreds of police and supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega stormed a major stronghold of...more
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces patrol the streets after clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A pro-government supporter stands near a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A pro-government supporter carries a paving stone after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A pro-government supporter stands near a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A tractor destroys a barricade after riot police clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces patrol the streets after clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator throws a homemade device during the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Relatives and friends take part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators carry the casket of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator poses for a photo, as he takes part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces are seen next to a church during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A member of Nicaragua's Special Forces stands guard during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A riot police officer runs during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A riot police officer runs during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces run during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man carries a homemade bomb in front of a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator poses for a photo next to a graffiti that reads 'Monimbo volcano of dignity' in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A mannequin is seen behind a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator stands behind a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 6. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
