Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 18, 2018 | 11:10am EDT

Nicaraguan police storm anti-government stronghold

Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua, July 17. Hundreds of police and supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega stormed a major stronghold of anti-government protesters in a clash that lasted more than four hours, pitting hooded government loyalists bearing automatic weapons against youths wielding home-made mortars, and leaving the Monimbo suburb of Masaya city strewn with broken glass and shell casings. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua, July 17. Hundreds of police and supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega stormed a major stronghold of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua, July 17. Hundreds of police and supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega stormed a major stronghold of anti-government protesters in a clash that lasted more than four hours, pitting hooded government loyalists bearing automatic weapons against youths wielding home-made mortars, and leaving the Monimbo suburb of Masaya city strewn with broken glass and shell casings. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
1 / 20
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces patrol the streets after clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces patrol the streets after clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces patrol the streets after clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
2 / 20
A pro-government supporter stands near a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A pro-government supporter stands near a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A pro-government supporter stands near a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
3 / 20
A pro-government supporter carries a paving stone after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A pro-government supporter carries a paving stone after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A pro-government supporter carries a paving stone after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
4 / 20
A pro-government supporter stands near a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A pro-government supporter stands near a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A pro-government supporter stands near a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
5 / 20
A tractor destroys a barricade after riot police clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A tractor destroys a barricade after riot police clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A tractor destroys a barricade after riot police clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
6 / 20
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces patrol the streets after clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces patrol the streets after clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces patrol the streets after clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
7 / 20
A demonstrator throws a homemade device during the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A demonstrator throws a homemade device during the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
A demonstrator throws a homemade device during the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
8 / 20
Relatives and friends take part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Relatives and friends take part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Relatives and friends take part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
9 / 20
Demonstrators carry the casket of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Demonstrators carry the casket of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Demonstrators carry the casket of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
10 / 20
A demonstrator poses for a photo, as he takes part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A demonstrator poses for a photo, as he takes part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
A demonstrator poses for a photo, as he takes part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, July 16. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
11 / 20
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces are seen next to a church during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces are seen next to a church during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces are seen next to a church during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
12 / 20
A member of Nicaragua's Special Forces stands guard during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A member of Nicaragua's Special Forces stands guard during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A member of Nicaragua's Special Forces stands guard during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
13 / 20
A riot police officer runs during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A riot police officer runs during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A riot police officer runs during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
14 / 20
A riot police officer runs during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A riot police officer runs during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A riot police officer runs during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
15 / 20
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces run during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces run during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces run during clashes with anti-government protesters in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 13. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
16 / 20
A man carries a homemade bomb in front of a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man carries a homemade bomb in front of a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A man carries a homemade bomb in front of a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
17 / 20
A demonstrator poses for a photo next to a graffiti that reads 'Monimbo volcano of dignity' in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A demonstrator poses for a photo next to a graffiti that reads 'Monimbo volcano of dignity' in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A demonstrator poses for a photo next to a graffiti that reads 'Monimbo volcano of dignity' in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
18 / 20
A mannequin is seen behind a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A mannequin is seen behind a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A mannequin is seen behind a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
19 / 20
A demonstrator stands behind a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 6. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A demonstrator stands behind a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 6. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A demonstrator stands behind a barricade in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, July 6. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Thai cave boys leave hospital

Thai cave boys leave hospital

Next Slideshows

Thai cave boys leave hospital

Thai cave boys leave hospital

The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave hold a news conference.

10:55am EDT
Tropical storm floods Manila streets

Tropical storm floods Manila streets

Tropical Storm Henry causes flooding in the Manila.

7:35am EDT
Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit

Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit

Public buses have gradually disappeared in much of Venezuela due to scarce or prohibitively expensive tires, motor oil, batteries and spare parts.

7:15am EDT
Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in

Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in

The Syrian army and its allies take control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize...

Jul 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Displaced Yemenis struggle to survive

Displaced Yemenis struggle to survive

Thousands of Yemenis have been displaced by a Saudi-led coalition offensive on the Red Sea port city, sheltering in the capital Sanaa in crumbling structures with no running water or furniture and no source of income.

Apartment block collapses in India

Apartment block collapses in India

A six-storey apartment block collapses into an adjacent building in a suburb of New Delhi.

Thai cave boys leave hospital

Thai cave boys leave hospital

The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave hold a news conference.

MLB All Star game

MLB All Star game

Highlights from the MLB All Star game in Washington.

Tropical storm floods Manila streets

Tropical storm floods Manila streets

Tropical Storm Henry causes flooding in the Manila.

Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit

Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit

Public buses have gradually disappeared in much of Venezuela due to scarce or prohibitively expensive tires, motor oil, batteries and spare parts.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Growing Up Kurt Cobain

Growing Up Kurt Cobain

From his sketches and drawings to clothing and a car, "Growing Up Kurt Cobain" displays dozens of Kurt Cobain's personal items, some of them never seen before by the public.

Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in

Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in

The Syrian army and its allies take control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize the remaining parts of the southwest from rebels.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast