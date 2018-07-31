Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Nicaraguans walk along a path at the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica as they leave due to unrest in their country, at the Penas Blancas border, Nicaragua July 26. Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by...more

Nicaraguans walk along a path at the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica as they leave due to unrest in their country, at the Penas Blancas border, Nicaragua July 26. Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

