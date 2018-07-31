Edition:
Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Nicaraguans walk along a path at the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica as they leave due to unrest in their country, at the Penas Blancas border, Nicaragua July 26. Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
An activist gives instructions for Nicaraguan refugees fleeing their country due to unrest before taking them to sleep in a Christian church in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 28. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Nicaraguan refugees fleeing their country due to unrest line up to receive food in the La Merced park in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 29. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A volunteer helps to shave a Nicaraguan refugee fleeing their country due to unrest at the La Merced park in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 29. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Nicaraguan refugees fleeing their country due to unrest sleep in a Christian church in San Jose, Costa Rica July 28. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A woman and her son walk along a path at the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica as they leave due to unrest in their country, at the Penas Blancas border, Nicaragua, July 26. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A Nicaraguan refugee fleeing his country due to unrest displays a national flag at the La Merced park in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 29. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Nicaraguan refugees fleeing their country due to unrest line up to enter a Christian church to sleep in it, in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 28. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
An activist takes a list of Nicaraguan refugees fleeing their country due to unrest before taking them to sleep in a Christian church in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 28. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
An activist takes a list of Nicaraguan refugees fleeing their country due to unrest before taking them to sleep in a Christian church in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 28. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Nicaraguan refugees fleeing their country due to unrest rest in La Merced park in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 29. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A woman distributes donated clothes for Nicaraguans who leave their country due to unrest, at La Merced park in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 25. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Nicaraguans who leave their country due to unrest receive clothes at La Merced park in San Jose, Costa Rica, July 25. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Nicaraguans walk along a path at the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica as they leave due to unrest in their country, at the Penas Blancas border, Nicaragua, July 26. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
