Nicaragua's month of protest
A riot police officer fires his shotgun towards two men during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, May 28. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man stands inside a burned prosecutor's office during a protest against President Daniel Ortega's government in Masaya, May 28. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator poses for a photo in front of a vandalized billboard that supported President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo during a protest in Managua, Nicaragua, May 28. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator poses for a photo with his homemade mortar in a protest against President Daniel Ortega's government in Masaya, May 28. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar towards riot police during a protest against President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, May 28. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A riot police officer fires his shotgun towards university students participating in a protest against President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, May 28. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Riot police officers travel past a burning car during clashes with the anti-government protesters in Managua, May 28. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar towards riot police during a protest against President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, May 28. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator takes part in a protest march against President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, May 26. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators stand on a monument of three-time world boxing champion Alexis Arguello during a demonstration against Ortega's government in Managua, May 18. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators pose for a photo against a barricade during a protest against Ortega's government in Masaya, May 15. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A car burns during clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in Masaya, May 15. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A family walks towards a burning truck during clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in Masaya, May 15. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman collects recyclable materials inside the building of the Masaya mayor's office that was destroyed in recent protests against Ortega's government in Masaya, May 14. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators burn a photo of Nicaragua's vice-president Rosario Murillo and authorities of the mayoralty of Masaya during a protest against Ortega's government in Monimbo, May 12. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators throw rocks toward riot police during a protest against Ortega's government in Monimbo, May 12. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator prepares to fire a homemade mortar toward riot police during a protest against Ortega's government in Monimbo, May 12. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Ortega's government in Monimbo, May 12. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Ortega's government in Monimbo, May 12. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrators holds a national flag during protest against Ortega's government in Monimbo, May 12. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator couple poses for a photo at a protest against Ortega's government in Managua, May 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
An injured demonstrator is attended to after a protest against Ortega's government in Managua, May 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Ortega's government in Managua, May 11. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
The mother of Jeisson Chavarria, who was killed in a protest, holds a photo during a protest organized by the Mothers of April Movement to demand from Ortega's government justice for their relatives in Managua, May 10. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar during protest march against Ortega's government in Managua, May 9. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators hold a Nicaraguan flag during protest march against Ortega's government in Managua, May 9. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Mourners carry the coffin of Kevin Davilas, who was shot in protests, in Managua, May 7. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man places flowers at a memorial for high school student Alvaro Conrado during a demonstration to remember the victims killed in recent protests, in Managua, May 1. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man stands next to a memorial for journalist Angel Gahona during a demonstration to remember the victims killed in recent protests, in Managua, May 1. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator holds a placard during a demonstration to commemorate victims killed in recent protests, in Managua, May 1. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
