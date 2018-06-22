Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iceland's Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson, Alfred Finnbogason and Rurik Gislason look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong, Francis Uzoho and Wilfred Ndidi celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates after the match with team mates. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson waves to fans after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iceland fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nigeria's Francis Uzoho looks on as Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson (not pictured) misses a penalty. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iceland's Sverrir Ingi Ingason in action with Nigeria's Odion Ighalo. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nigeria's Odion Ighalo in action with Iceland's Sverrir Ingi Ingason. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in action with Iceland's Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson and Ragnar Sigurdsson. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nigeria fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iceland fans during the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo and John Obi Mikel in action with Iceland's Rurik Gislason. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nigeria's John Obi Mikel in action with Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iceland fan outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nigeria's Leon Balogun heads at goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in action. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in action with Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa scores their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in action with Iceland's Kari Arnason and Gylfi Sigurdsson. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Iceland fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Nigeria's Francis Uzoho in action. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iceland fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
