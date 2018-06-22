Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2018 | 3:25pm EDT

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

1 / 29
Iceland's Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson, Alfred Finnbogason and Rurik Gislason look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

2 / 29
Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

3 / 29
Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong, Francis Uzoho and Wilfred Ndidi celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

4 / 29
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates after the match with team mates. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

5 / 29
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson waves to fans after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

6 / 29
Iceland fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

7 / 29
Nigeria's Francis Uzoho looks on as Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson (not pictured) misses a penalty. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

8 / 29
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

9 / 29
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

10 / 29
Iceland's Sverrir Ingi Ingason in action with Nigeria's Odion Ighalo. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

11 / 29
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

12 / 29
Nigeria's Odion Ighalo in action with Iceland's Sverrir Ingi Ingason. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

13 / 29
Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in action with Iceland's Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson and Ragnar Sigurdsson. REUTERS/Jorge Silva



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

14 / 29
Nigeria fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

15 / 29
Iceland fans during the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

16 / 29
Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo and John Obi Mikel in action with Iceland's Rurik Gislason. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

17 / 29
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

18 / 29
Nigeria's John Obi Mikel in action with Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

19 / 29
Iceland fan outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

20 / 29
Nigeria's Leon Balogun heads at goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

21 / 29
Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in action. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

22 / 29
Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in action with Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

23 / 29
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa scores their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

24 / 29
Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in action with Iceland's Kari Arnason and Gylfi Sigurdsson. REUTERS/Jorge Silva



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

25 / 29
Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

26 / 29
Iceland fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

27 / 29
Nigeria's Francis Uzoho in action. REUTERS/Toru Hanai



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

28 / 29
Iceland fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino



Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018

29 / 29
France 1 - Peru 0

France 1 - Peru 0

