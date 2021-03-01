Nigerian security forces search for 300 abducted schoolgirls

A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Rumours circulated on social media on Sunday that the...more

A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Rumours circulated on social media on Sunday that the girls had been released. They prompted Zamfara state government to issue a statement in which it said the governor Bello Matawalle was unhappy that someone would "try to further hurt the victims' parents" with "falsehood". REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

