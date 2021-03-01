Edition:
Nigerian security forces search for 300 abducted schoolgirls

Some of the clothing of the JSS Jangebe school is seen on the beddings, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. Relatives of more than 300 girls abducted by gunmen from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria endured an agonizing wait for news amid rumours that they had been released, while security forces continued their search. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Some of the clothing of the JSS Jangebe school is seen on the beddings, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. Relatives of more than 300 girls abducted by gunmen from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria endured an agonizing wait for news amid rumours that they had been released, while security forces continued their search. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A team of security experts tour the JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. An armed gang kidnapped 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe, in Zamfara state, at around 1 a.m. on Friday. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A team of security experts tour the JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. An armed gang kidnapped 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe, in Zamfara state, at around 1 a.m. on Friday. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A pair of slippers belonging to one of the JSS Jangebe school girls is seen a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. The raid in Zamfara state was the second such kidnapping in little over a week in the northwest of the country, where schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari urged state governments not to reward "bandits" with money or vehicles. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A pair of slippers belonging to one of the JSS Jangebe school girls is seen a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. The raid in Zamfara state was the second such kidnapping in little over a week in the northwest of the country, where schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari urged state governments not to reward "bandits" with money or vehicles. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Balarabe Kagara speaks with one of his sons as the family awaits news of the release of two of his daughters in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Kagara, whose two 14-year-old daughters are among those taken, said he was praying for their safe return and remained hopeful. "I will be very happy if I see my daughters," the 54-year-old farmer said. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Balarabe Kagara speaks with one of his sons as the family awaits news of the release of two of his daughters in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Kagara, whose two 14-year-old daughters are among those taken, said he was praying for their safe return and remained hopeful. "I will be very happy if I see my daughters," the 54-year-old farmer said. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A door is seen laid aside a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits away from the JSS school in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. School kidnappings were first carried out by jihadist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province but the tactic has now been adopted by other militants whose agenda is unclear. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A door is seen laid aside a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits away from the JSS school in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. School kidnappings were first carried out by jihadist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province but the tactic has now been adopted by other militants whose agenda is unclear. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A milkmaid walks toward the gate of JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted from the school in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A milkmaid walks toward the gate of JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted from the school in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The view shows the interior of one of the school hostels where over 300 JSS Jangebe schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
The view shows the interior of one of the school hostels where over 300 JSS Jangebe schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A member of the special forces of the police team walks at the JSS Jangebe school, after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A member of the special forces of the police team walks at the JSS Jangebe school, after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Personal items of one of the students from JSS Jangebe school are seen on the bed, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Personal items of one of the students from JSS Jangebe school are seen on the bed, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Rumours circulated on social media on Sunday that the girls had been released. They prompted Zamfara state government to issue a statement in which it said the governor Bello Matawalle was unhappy that someone would "try to further hurt the victims' parents" with "falsehood". REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Rumours circulated on social media on Sunday that the girls had been released. They prompted Zamfara state government to issue a statement in which it said the governor Bello Matawalle was unhappy that someone would "try to further hurt the victims' parents" with "falsehood". REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People stand on an abandoned bridge in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
People stand on an abandoned bridge in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A brother of two of the Kagara family daughters, kidnapped by bandits from the JSS Jangebe school, is seen at home awaiting news of the release of his sisters, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A brother of two of the Kagara family daughters, kidnapped by bandits from the JSS Jangebe school, is seen at home awaiting news of the release of his sisters, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A bicycle is seen inside the premises of JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A bicycle is seen inside the premises of JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
