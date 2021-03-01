Nigerian security forces seek release of 300 abducted schoolgirls
Some of the clothing of the JSS Jangebe school is seen on the beddings, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. Officials in Nigeria's Zamfara state are in touch with the gunmen who abducted...more
A team of security experts tour the JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. An armed gang kidnapped 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town...more
A pair of slippers belonging to one of the JSS Jangebe school girls is seen a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. The raid in Zamfara state was the second such kidnapping in little over a...more
Balarabe Kagara speaks with one of his sons as the family awaits news of the release of two of his daughters in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Kagara, whose two 14-year-old daughters are among those taken, said he was praying for their safe...more
A door is seen laid aside a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits away from the JSS school in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. Zamfara police have worked alongside the army in a search-and-rescue operation since Friday, after the...more
A milkmaid walks toward the gate of JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted from the school in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. School kidnappings were first carried out by jihadist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State...more
The view shows the interior of one of the school hostels where over 300 JSS Jangebe schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A member of the special forces of the police team walks at the JSS Jangebe school, after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Personal items of one of the students from JSS Jangebe school are seen on the bed, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Rumours circulated on social media on Sunday that the...more
A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People stand on an abandoned bridge in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A brother of two of the Kagara family daughters, kidnapped by bandits from the JSS Jangebe school, is seen at home awaiting news of the release of his sisters, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A bicycle is seen inside the premises of JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
