Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup

Nigeria's national amputee football team gather to pray before the start of a training session in a bare field at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos, Nigeria July 6, 2018. The team, making its debut at the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico in October, hopes to follow in the footsteps of Nigeria's disabled athletes who won eight gold medals at the 2016 Paralympics, along with two silver and two bronze medals, to finish 17th in the medal table and top among African countries. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Emmanuel Ibeawuchi arrives at his residence with his children from their school in the Aguda district in Lagos. Sixteen years after Emmanuel Ibeawuchi lost a leg in a road accident, his dream of playing soccer in a World Cup is about to become a reality. He will captain Nigeria's team at the Amputee Football World Cup. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigeria's amputee national football team pose for a portrait after a training session at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos. "We are the best all over the world so whatever we do we excel," said Ibeawuchi, a 38-year-old bus conductor, citing the success of Nigerian disabled athletes across a range of sports. "There is no difference between one leg and two legs in terms of football because it is the same rules," added the father-of-three who has played the game since his lower right leg was amputated a few inches below his knee. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

An amputee footballer on crutches plays with a ball during a training session at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos. The amputee tournament will take place just months after the World Cup in Russia where Nigeria's team, known as the Super Eagles, failed to qualify from the group stage. The squad has been training in the commercial capital of Lagos, using crutches during games set on dusty brown soil. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Blessing Agu poses for a portrait. Like many cities across Africa, there are few facilities in public spaces for disabled people in Lagos, a city of around 23 million people. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

An amputee footballer stands on crutches during a training session. Team coach Victor Nwewe said this makes disabled athletes less visible, a factor that affects the confidence of some players. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Kelvin Kingsley poses for a portrait. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigeria's national amputee football team are seen on crutches during a training session. "We have put it in them that they should see themselves as equally good as an able person," said coach Victor Nwewe, arguing that his team, known as the Special Eagles, can outperform their counterpart's short-lived appearance at the World Cup in Russia. "Since then all of them have the confidence now that they can even do better than the able bodied," he said. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Suraju Yisa. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee footballers rest on crutches at a training session. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Victor Sani. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Emmanuel Ibeawuchi sits with his family at his residence in the Aguda district in Lagos. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Daniel Ahize. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

An amputee footballer on crutches plays with a ball during a training session. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Olayemi Ogidan. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee footballers on crutches play with a ball during a training session. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Kennedy Ezeji. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Folarin Johnson. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Austine Ugwu. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Madubuchi Mbachu. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Ugochukwu Obieze. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Monday Williams. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Dare Kokoye. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Amputee football player Mohammed Umar. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

