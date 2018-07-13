Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup

Nigeria's amputee national football team pose for a portrait after a training session at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos. "We are the best all over the world so whatever we do we excel," said Ibeawuchi, a 38-year-old bus conductor,...more

Nigeria's amputee national football team pose for a portrait after a training session at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos. "We are the best all over the world so whatever we do we excel," said Ibeawuchi, a 38-year-old bus conductor, citing the success of Nigerian disabled athletes across a range of sports. "There is no difference between one leg and two legs in terms of football because it is the same rules," added the father-of-three who has played the game since his lower right leg was amputated a few inches below his knee. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close