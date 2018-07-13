Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup
Nigeria's national amputee football team gather to pray before the start of a training session in a bare field at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos, Nigeria July 6, 2018. The team, making its debut at the Amputee Football World Cup...more
Amputee football player Emmanuel Ibeawuchi arrives at his residence with his children from their school in the Aguda district in Lagos. Sixteen years after Emmanuel Ibeawuchi lost a leg in a road accident, his dream of playing soccer in a World Cup...more
Nigeria's amputee national football team pose for a portrait after a training session at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos. "We are the best all over the world so whatever we do we excel," said Ibeawuchi, a 38-year-old bus conductor,...more
An amputee footballer on crutches plays with a ball during a training session at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos. The amputee tournament will take place just months after the World Cup in Russia where Nigeria's team, known as the...more
Amputee football player Blessing Agu poses for a portrait. Like many cities across Africa, there are few facilities in public spaces for disabled people in Lagos, a city of around 23 million people. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
An amputee footballer stands on crutches during a training session. Team coach Victor Nwewe said this makes disabled athletes less visible, a factor that affects the confidence of some players. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Kelvin Kingsley poses for a portrait. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Nigeria's national amputee football team are seen on crutches during a training session. "We have put it in them that they should see themselves as equally good as an able person," said coach Victor Nwewe, arguing that his team, known as the Special...more
Amputee football player Suraju Yisa. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee footballers rest on crutches at a training session. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Victor Sani. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Emmanuel Ibeawuchi sits with his family at his residence in the Aguda district in Lagos. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Daniel Ahize. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
An amputee footballer on crutches plays with a ball during a training session. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Olayemi Ogidan. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee footballers on crutches play with a ball during a training session. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Kennedy Ezeji. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Folarin Johnson. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Austine Ugwu. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Madubuchi Mbachu. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Ugochukwu Obieze. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Monday Williams. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Dare Kokoye. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Amputee football player Mohammed Umar. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
