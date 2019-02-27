Nigeria's Buhari wins re-election
A boy participates in celebrations by supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Nigeria February 27, 2019. Buhari comfortably won a second term at the helm of Africa's largest economy, election authorities said on Wednesday, but his...more
President Muhammadu Buhari gestures while posing with his family members in Abuja. The 76-year-old former military ruler took 56 percent of votes against 41 for his closest challenger, businessman and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the...more
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
A boy rides a horse as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari gather to celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
A supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari performs a stunt with an auto rickshaw as he celebrates in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari dances on the ground as he celebrates with others in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
President Muhammadu Buhari greets his supporters at the campaign headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja. Bayo Omoboriowo/Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate at the campaign headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Abuja. REUTERS/Nneka Chile
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate at the campaign headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Abuja. REUTERS/Nneka Chile
Next Slideshows
India-Pakistan tensions flare as both claim to down warplanes
India and Pakistan both said they shot down each other's fighter jets amid air strikes over the last two days, the first time in history that two nuclear-armed...
The second Trump-Kim summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Vietnam for a second summit that the United States hopes will persuade North Korea to...
Harry and Meghan in Morocco
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are in Morocco to visit projects which aim to strengthen the role of women in society and programs tackling mental...
MORE IN PICTURES
Michael Cohen testifies to Congress
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails by the WikiLeaks website aimed at hurting his 2016 Democratic presidential rival.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Mobile World Congress
Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.
India-Pakistan tensions flare as both claim to down warplanes
India and Pakistan both said they shot down each other's fighter jets amid air strikes over the last two days, the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have done so, while ground forces have exchanged fire in more than a dozen locations.
The second Trump-Kim summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Vietnam for a second summit that the United States hopes will persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for promises of peace and development.
Harry and Meghan in Morocco
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are in Morocco to visit projects which aim to strengthen the role of women in society and programs tackling mental health challenges.
Fresh clashes on Venezuela's borders
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces on the Colombian and Brazilian borders, days after Venezuelan forces halted convoys carrying international humanitarian aid into the country.
Oscars red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.