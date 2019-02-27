Edition:
Nigeria's Buhari wins re-election

A boy participates in celebrations by supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Nigeria February 27, 2019. Buhari comfortably won a second term at the helm of Africa's largest economy, election authorities said on Wednesday, but his main rival planned a fraud challenge after a vote marred by delays and violence. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A boy participates in celebrations by supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Nigeria February 27, 2019. Buhari comfortably won a second term at the helm of Africa's largest economy, election authorities said on Wednesday, but his main rival planned a fraud challenge after a vote marred by delays and violence. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
President Muhammadu Buhari gestures while posing with his family members in Abuja. The 76-year-old former military ruler took 56 percent of votes against 41 for his closest challenger, businessman and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party. Bayo Omoboriowo/Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari gestures while posing with his family members in Abuja. The 76-year-old former military ruler took 56 percent of votes against 41 for his closest challenger, businessman and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party. Bayo Omoboriowo/Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
A boy rides a horse as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari gather to celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A boy rides a horse as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari gather to celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
A supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari performs a stunt with an auto rickshaw as he celebrates in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari performs a stunt with an auto rickshaw as he celebrates in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari dances on the ground as he celebrates with others in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari dances on the ground as he celebrates with others in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
President Muhammadu Buhari greets his supporters at the campaign headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja. Bayo Omoboriowo/Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari greets his supporters at the campaign headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja. Bayo Omoboriowo/Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Kano. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate at the campaign headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Abuja. REUTERS/Nneka Chile

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate at the campaign headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Abuja. REUTERS/Nneka Chile
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate at the campaign headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Abuja. REUTERS/Nneka Chile

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate at the campaign headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Abuja. REUTERS/Nneka Chile
