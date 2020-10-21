Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2020 | 8:03am EDT

Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on

Nigerian police shoot at protesters in Lagos, October 20. Lagos was under a round-the-clock curfew on Wednesday enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area in Nigeria's biggest city where soldiers shot at protesters the previous evening, witnesses said. Video obtained via REUTERS &nbsp;

Nigerian police shoot at protesters in Lagos, October 20. Lagos was under a round-the-clock curfew on Wednesday enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area in Nigeria's biggest city where soldiers shot at protesters the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Nigerian police shoot at protesters in Lagos, October 20. Lagos was under a round-the-clock curfew on Wednesday enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area in Nigeria's biggest city where soldiers shot at protesters the previous evening, witnesses said. Video obtained via REUTERS  
Close
1 / 18
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government
Close
2 / 18
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government
Close
3 / 18
Smoke rises from Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria, October 21. via Reuters

Smoke rises from Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria, October 21. via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Smoke rises from Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria, October 21. via Reuters
Close
4 / 18
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government
Close
5 / 18
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government
Close
6 / 18
Smoke rises from Lagos mainland, Nigeria, October 21. REUTERS/Jacob Parakilas

Smoke rises from Lagos mainland, Nigeria, October 21. REUTERS/Jacob Parakilas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Smoke rises from Lagos mainland, Nigeria, October 21. REUTERS/Jacob Parakilas
Close
7 / 18
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21, Nigeria. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21, Nigeria. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21, Nigeria. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government
Close
8 / 18
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government
Close
9 / 18
People walk despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by authorities statewide, in response to protests against alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria, October 21. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

People walk despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by authorities statewide, in response to protests against alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria, October 21. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
People walk despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by authorities statewide, in response to protests against alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria, October 21. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Close
10 / 18
Demonstrators hold hands as they gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja &nbsp;

Demonstrators hold hands as they gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Demonstrators hold hands as they gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja  
Close
11 / 18
A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Close
12 / 18
Demonstrators gather on the street to protest against alleged police brutality, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators gather on the street to protest against alleged police brutality, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Demonstrators gather on the street to protest against alleged police brutality, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
13 / 18
A demonstrator sits on a barricade blocking a road near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator sits on a barricade blocking a road near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A demonstrator sits on a barricade blocking a road near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
14 / 18
Demonstrators gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Demonstrators gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
15 / 18
A sign lays on a trash bin blocking a road during a protest, as authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the Nigerian state of Lagos, in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A sign lays on a trash bin blocking a road during a protest, as authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the Nigerian state of Lagos, in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A sign lays on a trash bin blocking a road during a protest, as authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the Nigerian state of Lagos, in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
16 / 18
Demonstrators gather on the street to protest against alleged police brutality, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators gather on the street to protest against alleged police brutality, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Demonstrators gather on the street to protest against alleged police brutality, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
17 / 18
Demonstrators queue to receive food as they gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators queue to receive food as they gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Demonstrators queue to receive food as they gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Next Slideshows

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...

Oct 20 2020
Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the...

Oct 20 2020
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID...

Oct 20 2020
Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums to push for a bigger role in Algerian society at the third annual competition between female teams in...

Oct 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Hundreds have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok

Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha intensified.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the now-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.

Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums to push for a bigger role in Algerian society at the third annual competition between female teams in the mountainous Kabylie region.

Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes

Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes

U.S. presidential candidates take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes in Spain.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Residents are caught in the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast