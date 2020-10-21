Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on
Nigerian police shoot at protesters in Lagos, October 20. Lagos was under a round-the-clock curfew on Wednesday enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area in Nigeria's biggest city where soldiers shot at protesters the...more
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, October 21. Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government
Smoke rises from Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria, October 21. via Reuters
Smoke rises from Lagos mainland, Nigeria, October 21. REUTERS/Jacob Parakilas
People walk despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by authorities statewide, in response to protests against alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria, October 21. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Demonstrators hold hands as they gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20....more
A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Demonstrators gather on the street to protest against alleged police brutality, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator sits on a barricade blocking a road near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. ...more
Demonstrators gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A sign lays on a trash bin blocking a road during a protest, as authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the Nigerian state of Lagos, in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Demonstrators gather on the street to protest against alleged police brutality, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos, Nigeria, October 20. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Demonstrators queue to receive food as they gather near the Lagos State House, despite a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities on the Nigerian state of Lagos in response to protests against alleged police brutality, Nigeria, October 20. ...more
