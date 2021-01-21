Night of protests in Portland after Biden's inauguration
The Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters after it was vandalized during a protest following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, Oregon, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters smash windows at Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in Portland, January 20. People dressed in black and with their faces covered broke windows and the glass door at the Democratic Party of Oregon business office in Portland,...more
Activists take part in a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A federal law enforcement officer fires tear gas during a rally to abolish ICE after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at law enforcement officers during a rally for the abolishment of ICE in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A discarded shield calling for the abolishment of the Portland Police Bureau sits on the ground after federal law enforcement officers used crowd control munitions against protesters outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. ...more
Law enforcement officers fire tear gas during a rally for the abolishment of ICE in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A policeman stands guard as activists protest during a rally at Irving Park in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Homeland Security officers guard a street corner during a rally to abolish ICE outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters use a shield and an umbrella during a rally to abolish ICE outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Activists attend "Rally to Inaugurate Justice" rally after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters disperse during a rally outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Activists display a banner during a rally at Irving Park in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Law enforcement officers during a rally to abolish ICE outside of an ICE facility in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Federal law enforcement officers guard an ICE facility during a rally to abolish ICE, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Law enforcement officers are seen during a rally for the abolishment of ICE, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Activists attend a rally after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Police detain a person during a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Police detain a person during a protest in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters smash windows at Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters during a protest after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, in Portland, January 20. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Next Slideshows
The inauguration of President Joe Biden
Scenes from Inauguration Day in Washington as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency
People across the U.S. mark the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from afar, with TV screenings and street protests.
Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America
A tumultuous three weeks of rioting, impeachment proceedings and pageantry mark the end of the Trump era and the beginning of the Biden presidency.
Trump departs White House for Florida
Former President Trump disappears behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a...
MORE IN PICTURES
The inauguration of President Joe Biden
Scenes from Inauguration Day in Washington as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency
People across the U.S. mark the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from afar, with TV screenings and street protests.
Siege, impeachment, inauguration: Three Wednesdays in America
A tumultuous three weeks of rioting, impeachment proceedings and pageantry mark the end of the Trump era and the beginning of the Biden presidency.
Trump departs White House for Florida
Former President Trump disappears behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a pandemic that has caused 400,000 U.S. deaths.
Inauguration Day style
Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history
Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president of the United States.
Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden
Notable attendees for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.
Heavy security replaces inaugural balls and crowds
The nation's capital boosts security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints during Joe Biden's inauguration.
Dawn on Inauguration Day
The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.