Nightlife returns to New York City after COVID quiet
An usher waits to direct audience members to seats wearing a face shield and mask as a precautionary measure at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down for the coronavirus in New York City, April 3, 2021....more
Jerry Seinfeld speaks to journalists after performing at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Audience members wait at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Nathan Lane performs "Playbills" by Paul Rudnick at the St. James Theatre during an event hosted by NY PopsUp, for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Nick Panoutsos plays piano with members of band Momentum at Jazz Bar Lounge Rue B in the East Village in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People watch a performance at Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A sign for audience members marks the entrance to a NY PopsUp performance at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
NY PopsUp hosts Savion Glover and Nathan Lane at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Audience members give a standing ovation after performances by Savion Glover and Nathan Lane hosted by NY PopsUp at the St. James Theatre; Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People wait in line to attend shows at Comedy Cellar on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A comedian performs at Comedy Cellar on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Ele Howell plays drums with members of band Momentum at Jazz Bar Lounge Rue B in the East Village in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People enjoy live music played by band Momentum at Jazz Club Rue B in the East Village in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People wait in line to attend shows at Comedy Cellar on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Audience members wait for temperature checks, a prerequisite to attend a NY PopsUp performance at the St. James Theatre, Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Savion Glover performs a new, untitled piece, at the St. James Theatre during an event hosted by NY PopsUp hosts, Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Audience members wait at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Nathan Lane performs "Playbills" by Paul Rudnick at the St. James Theatre during an event hosted by NY PopsUp, for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Sam Morril performs at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A comedian performs at Comedy Cellar on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Audience members gather outside the St. James Theater after watching a performance hosted by NY PopsUp with Savion Glover and Nathan Lane, for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
