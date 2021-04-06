Edition:
Tue Apr 6, 2021

Nightlife returns to New York City after COVID quiet

An usher waits to direct audience members to seats wearing a face shield and mask as a precautionary measure at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down for the coronavirus in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Jerry Seinfeld speaks to journalists after performing at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Audience members wait at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Nathan Lane performs "Playbills" by Paul Rudnick at the St. James Theatre during an event hosted by NY PopsUp, for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Nick Panoutsos plays piano with members of band Momentum at Jazz Bar Lounge Rue B in the East Village in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
People watch a performance at Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
A sign for audience members marks the entrance to a NY PopsUp performance at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
NY PopsUp hosts Savion Glover and Nathan Lane at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Audience members give a standing ovation after performances by Savion Glover and Nathan Lane hosted by NY PopsUp at the St. James Theatre; Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
People wait in line to attend shows at Comedy Cellar on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
A comedian performs at Comedy Cellar on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Ele Howell plays drums with members of band Momentum at Jazz Bar Lounge Rue B in the East Village in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
People enjoy live music played by band Momentum at Jazz Club Rue B in the East Village in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
People wait in line to attend shows at Comedy Cellar on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Audience members wait for temperature checks, a prerequisite to attend a NY PopsUp performance at the St. James Theatre, Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Savion Glover performs a new, untitled piece, at the St. James Theatre during an event hosted by NY PopsUp hosts, Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Audience members wait at the St. James Theatre for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Nathan Lane performs "Playbills" by Paul Rudnick at the St. James Theatre during an event hosted by NY PopsUp, for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Sam Morril performs at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
A comedian performs at Comedy Cellar on its first night back open after loosened restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
Audience members gather outside the St. James Theater after watching a performance hosted by NY PopsUp with Savion Glover and Nathan Lane, for Broadway's first performance since shutting down in New York City, April 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Saturday, April 03, 2021
