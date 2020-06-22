Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2020 | 4:11pm EDT

Nine years of Syrian war, nine kids who dream of home

To mark World Refugee Day, Reuters photographer Khalil Ashawi captured portraits of nine child refugees born during nine years of Syria's war, at the Atmeh camp for displaced people on the Syrian-Turkish border, where families have been sheltering since 2011 from a conflict that has made half of Syrians homeless. "Every kid represents a year in the uprising. Every kid narrates a story and they each have their unique story of the war," Ashawi explained. "These kids don't know the meaning of a home, some don't know or have forgotten that a house has a wall and a door." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

To mark World Refugee Day, Reuters photographer Khalil Ashawi captured portraits of nine child refugees born during nine years of Syria's war, at the Atmeh camp for displaced people on the Syrian-Turkish border, where families have been sheltering...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
To mark World Refugee Day, Reuters photographer Khalil Ashawi captured portraits of nine child refugees born during nine years of Syria's war, at the Atmeh camp for displaced people on the Syrian-Turkish border, where families have been sheltering since 2011 from a conflict that has made half of Syrians homeless. "Every kid represents a year in the uprising. Every kid narrates a story and they each have their unique story of the war," Ashawi explained. "These kids don't know the meaning of a home, some don't know or have forgotten that a house has a wall and a door." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 10
Ranim Barakat, a 9-year-old displaced from Hama countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ranim Barakat, a 9-year-old displaced from Hama countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Ranim Barakat, a 9-year-old displaced from Hama countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 10
Jumana and Farhan al-Alyawi, 8-year-old twins from east Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Jumana and Farhan al-Alyawi, 8-year-old twins from east Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Jumana and Farhan al-Alyawi, 8-year-old twins from east Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 10
Mohamed Abdallah, a 7-year-old boy from Jabal al-Zawiya in Idlib's southern countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Mohamed Abdallah, a 7-year-old boy from Jabal al-Zawiya in Idlib's southern countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Mohamed Abdallah, a 7-year-old boy from Jabal al-Zawiya in Idlib's southern countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 10
Rawan al-Aziz, 6, said she still remembers her house "built in the old fashioned way" in south Idlib. "A house for me is a place where my friends and family are. I brought my toys with me but it's not nice here at all," she said. "A tent is not a house, because it might catch fire and it might fly with the wind." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rawan al-Aziz, 6, said she still remembers her house "built in the old fashioned way" in south Idlib. "A house for me is a place where my friends and family are. I brought my toys with me but it's not nice here at all," she said. "A tent is not a...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Rawan al-Aziz, 6, said she still remembers her house "built in the old fashioned way" in south Idlib. "A house for me is a place where my friends and family are. I brought my toys with me but it's not nice here at all," she said. "A tent is not a house, because it might catch fire and it might fly with the wind." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 10
Maysaa Mahmoud, a 5-year-old from Homs countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Maysaa Mahmoud, a 5-year-old from Homs countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Maysaa Mahmoud, a 5-year-old from Homs countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 10
Mariam al-Mohamad, four-year-old from Homs city. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Mariam al-Mohamad, four-year-old from Homs city. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Mariam al-Mohamad, four-year-old from Homs city. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 10
Mahmoud al-Basha, 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Mahmoud al-Basha, 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Mahmoud al-Basha, 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 10
Walid al-Khaled, a 2-year-old from Aleppo city. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Walid al-Khaled, a 2-year-old from Aleppo city. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Walid al-Khaled, a 2-year-old from Aleppo city. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 10
Abdul Rahman al-Fares, a 4-month-old baby from south Idlib countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Abdul Rahman al-Fares, a 4-month-old baby from south Idlib countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Abdul Rahman al-Fares, a 4-month-old baby from south Idlib countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Next Slideshows

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of...

2:43pm EDT
Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

1:32pm EDT
Empty seats as Trump rallies crowd of 6,000 in Tulsa

Empty seats as Trump rallies crowd of 6,000 in Tulsa

President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his...

1:07pm EDT
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already...

12:11pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting

Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting

The public honored Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's restaurant, during a viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.

Fans watch from afar while sports resume in empty stadiums

Fans watch from afar while sports resume in empty stadiums

Fans cheer from home as some sports resume behind closed doors.

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

Empty seats as Trump rallies crowd of 6,000 in Tulsa

Empty seats as Trump rallies crowd of 6,000 in Tulsa

President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his handling of the coronavirus in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign.

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast