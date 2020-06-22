Nine years of Syrian war, nine kids who dream of home

To mark World Refugee Day, Reuters photographer Khalil Ashawi captured portraits of nine child refugees born during nine years of Syria's war, at the Atmeh camp for displaced people on the Syrian-Turkish border, where families have been sheltering...more

To mark World Refugee Day, Reuters photographer Khalil Ashawi captured portraits of nine child refugees born during nine years of Syria's war, at the Atmeh camp for displaced people on the Syrian-Turkish border, where families have been sheltering since 2011 from a conflict that has made half of Syrians homeless. "Every kid represents a year in the uprising. Every kid narrates a story and they each have their unique story of the war," Ashawi explained. "These kids don't know the meaning of a home, some don't know or have forgotten that a house has a wall and a door." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

