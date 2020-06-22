Nine years of Syrian war, nine kids who dream of home
To mark World Refugee Day, Reuters photographer Khalil Ashawi captured portraits of nine child refugees born during nine years of Syria's war, at the Atmeh camp for displaced people on the Syrian-Turkish border, where families have been sheltering...more
Ranim Barakat, a 9-year-old displaced from Hama countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Jumana and Farhan al-Alyawi, 8-year-old twins from east Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mohamed Abdallah, a 7-year-old boy from Jabal al-Zawiya in Idlib's southern countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rawan al-Aziz, 6, said she still remembers her house "built in the old fashioned way" in south Idlib. "A house for me is a place where my friends and family are. I brought my toys with me but it's not nice here at all," she said. "A tent is not a...more
Maysaa Mahmoud, a 5-year-old from Homs countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mariam al-Mohamad, four-year-old from Homs city. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mahmoud al-Basha, 3. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Walid al-Khaled, a 2-year-old from Aleppo city. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Abdul Rahman al-Fares, a 4-month-old baby from south Idlib countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
