Pictures | Wed Sep 12, 2018 | 12:00pm EDT

Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo shakes hand with Cynthia Nixon prior to the Democratic gubernatorial primary debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York August 29, 2018. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Cynthia Nixon speaks to a fellow passenger on the 4 train in Brooklyn, New York City, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at the Democratic gubernatorial primary debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York August 29, 2018. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Cynthia Nixon speaks during a campaign event on Wall St. in New York City, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Governor Andrew Cuomo talks to reporters as Joseph Lhota (L), Chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, looks on, inside the 207th Street Overhaul Shop where subway cars are refurbished, in Manhattan, New York, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Hilary Russ

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Cynthia Nixon shakes hands with spectators at the annual Pride Parade in New York City, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Governor Andrew Cuomo attends the annual Pride Parade in New York City, New York, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Cynthia Nixon enters the subway turnstile in New York City, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at the Democratic gubernatorial primary debate with Cynthia Nixon at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York August 29, 2018. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Cynthia Nixon comforts a crying supporter at a campaign event in the Union Square subway station, New York City, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Cynthia Nixon speaks after receiving an endorsement from city councilman Antonio Reynoso in front of Junior High School 50 in Brooklyn, New York City, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Cynthia Nixon walks on Wall St. following a campaign event in New York City, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Cynthia Nixon speaks at the Democratic gubernatorial primary debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York August 29, 2018. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Cynthia Nixon speaks to students about police presence in schools at the offices of the activist group Make the Road in Brooklyn, New York City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Cynthia Nixon greets Muslim people at Bensonhurst Park to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Cynthia Nixon campaigns in the Borough Hall subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Cynthia Nixon rides the subway following a campaign event in Brooklyn, New York, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
