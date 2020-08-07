'No Drama Llama' offers comfort at Portland anti-racism protests
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool at the site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. In Portland, where anti-racism protests have sometimes turned violent, the furry llama stands out from...more
Caesar McCool and his handler Larry McCool talk to a supporter of President Donald Trump at the site of ongoing protests in Portland. The six-year-old "No Drama Llama" has become a fixture in the city, extending his wooly neck to nuzzle both Black...more
Protesters share a moment with Caesar McCool. The former Argentine grand champion show animal, standing 5 feet 8 inches at about 350 lbs, is unusually friendly for a llama, making him a natural peacemaker, said his owner, Larry McCool, who runs the...more
Federal officers take a break from their duties to greet Caesar McCool. Caesar may not speak, but knows more than you think, McCool said. This was clear on June 9 when about 5,000 people laid down or knelt at bridge near downtown Portland for nearly...more
Rebecca Laudarji takes a selfie with Caesar McCool in front of a memorial for Black Americans killed by police. Caesar guides everyone to a higher path by showing up at various social justice rallies, McCool said, as the therapy llama posed for...more
Caesar McCool and his handler Larry McCool greet a driver in a McLaren at the site of ongoing protests. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Duke Mitchell hugs Caesar McCool. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Caesar McCool is guided by handler Larry McCool to the site of ongoing protests in Portland. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Caesar McCool is photographed in front of a memorial for Black Americans killed by police. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Caesar McCool and his handler Larry McCool share a moment at the site of ongoing protests in Portland. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Duke Mitchell hugs Caesar McCool. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Caesar McCool greets a protester. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A bridge operator hugs Caesar McCool while he's guided home by his handler Larry McCool. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Caesar McCool is guided across the Hawthorne Bridge by his handler Larry McCool to the site of ongoing protests in Portland. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Caesar McCool is guided home by handler Larry McCool. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
